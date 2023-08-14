‘Justified: City Primeval’ is a limited sequel series of ‘Justified,’ which originally aired on FX between 2010 and 2015. Set seven to eight years after the original series, ‘Justified: City Primeval’ finds Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) in Detroit, Michigan, chasing after perhaps the most unpredictable murderer he has ever encountered in his career. Unlike in the original series, the sequel gives considerable focus to Raylan as a father, giving his daughter, Willa, a more prominent role in the narrative. In the original series,Willa is played by unknown actors in the season 5 premiere and season 6 episode 7. In the series finale, child actress Eden Henderson portrays Willa. Vivian Olyphant, Timothy Olyphant’s real-life daughter, portrays the character in the sequel. If you are wondering whether Willa’s voice in ‘Justified: City Primeval’ really belongs to Vivian, this is what you need to know.

Is Vivian Olyphant’s Voice in Justified: City Primeval Real?

Yes, it appears that Vivian Olyphant’s voice is real in ‘Justified: City Primeval,’ as it can be verified in interviews such as this. Vivian is an up-and-coming actress and singer. ‘Justified: City Primeval Real’ marks her debut as the former. In July 2023, Vivian put out her first track, “Lil More Reason.” Vivian revealed to Nylon that she had been writing songs since she was a child to “spice up” her piano lessons. After she became eight, she began turning her poems into music.

“It all started with memorizing my lines. Since this was my first ever onscreen role I was mostly focused on learning my lines in the beginning,” Vivian told the same outlet about how she got to play Willa. “Once I got settled I had the opportunity to work and learn from the whole cast. Sometimes I would go to set just to watch. I learned so much just from observing. It was the best masterclass an actor could ask for.”

Vivian is the middle child of Timothy Olyphant and his wife, Alexis. According to the actor, the best thing about the show was that he got the chance to work with Vivian, who reportedly had an interest in acting since she was a child. Timothy Olyphant told NPR, “When she was – when our kids were little – she’s the youngest of three – and we used to take family videos. She was the only one who asked to see playback. So we kind of saw this coming.”

The ‘Deadwood’ actor added, ”… She [Vivian] was at the Berklee College of Music, and we were shooting this over the summer. We were talking about what her plans were going to be for the summer. And my wife said, isn’t there a part in your show for your daughter? And I said, isn’t she supposed to be, you know, around Vivian’s age? I said, what do you think? She said, you know, bring it up to her. And if she wants to audition, give her – let her have a swing at it. So rest is history. She did great.”

