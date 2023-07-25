8 Shows Like Justified You Must See

Set in the Harlan County of Southeast Kentucky, the 2010s ‘Justified’ is a Neo-Western crime show created by Graham Yost. The series revolves around Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens, a headstrong lawman who plays by his own rules. Due to his unconventional methods in Miami, his superiors transfer him to Harlan County, Givens’ childhood home. Forced back to a place he never wanted to return to, Givens finds himself confronting past wounds while going up against Boyd Crowder, his former friend turned bank robber.

With Timothy Olyphant as the leading man, this critically acclaimed show presents an entertaining modern tale reminiscent of the wild west. If you’re looking for stories with characters, storylines, or themes similar to ‘Justified,’ here is a list of recommendations for you. You can watch most of these shows like ‘Justified’ on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu!

8. The Book Of Boba Fett (2021-2022)

Set in the ‘Star Wars’ universe, ‘The Book of Boba Fett‘ is a sci-fi adventure show created by Jon Favreau that revolves around the titular character Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison). The show takes place a few years after the Empire’s destruction and follows bounty hunter Fett and his trusted but deadly ally Fennec Shand. In a galaxy far, far away, the duo takes on several adventures as Fett returns to Tatooine to take over the planet, once run by renowned crime lord Jabba The Hutt. If you’re looking for a show with an unpredictable protagonist returning to a place of his past with the intention of fixing things, this space western is definitely the right bet for you!

7. Luther (2010-2019)

‘Luther,’ an Idris Elba starter, is a mystery crime show created by Neil Cross. The show revolves around the titular character, DCI John Luther, an exceptional murder detective with a sharp mind and a sharper tendency to get obsessively invested in his cases. Prone to violence but good at providing results, Luther puts his work above everything else regardless of its harmful effects on his psyche. Although not a Western (but rather starkly British), this show explores a general theme of a lawman and his thirst for justice, similar to ‘Justified.’ Likewise, viewers may find several similarities between Luther’s and Givens’ characters, given their dedicated passion for their jobs paired with their unique brand of justice.

6. Wynonna Earp (2016-2021)

Created by Emily Andras, ‘Wynonna Earp’ is a fantasy action show based on a comic book by Beau Smith. The show is centered around legendary lawman Wyatt Earp’s great-granddaughter, Wynonna. Armed with her ancestor’s iconic weapon, “Peacemaker,” Wynonna rounds up ghosts, ghouls, and the like, alongside several of Wyatt’s enemies, reincarnated. With the help of her ragtag team, including immortal Doc Holliday and half-angel, half-sister Waverly, Wynonna embarks on several epic supernatural adventures. An outlandish but entertaining story, this show takes a surprising take on the Western genre while still staying true to its bare bones. Therefore, fans of ‘Justified,’ who enjoyed the self-righteousness Western heart of the show, might also enjoy ‘Wynonna Earp.’

5. Banshee (2013-2016)

‘Banshee’ is a crime drama show created by Jonathan Tropper and David Schickler about an unlikely sheriff in the small town of Banshee, Pennsylvania. After leaving prison, an ex-con assumes the identity of the town’s dead Sherriff, Lucas Hood, in an attempt to evade former employer and mob boss, Rabbit. However, things start to complicate once Hood’s path crosses with local crime lord Kai Proctor, alongside Rabbit’s daughter and his ex-lover, Anastasia, now Carrie Hopewell, who is also evading her father. In theme with ‘Justified’s’ premise of a man returning to a town haunted by ghosts of his past, ‘Banshee’ provides a dramatic and violent story that fans of the former might enjoy.

4. Karen Sisco (2003-2007)

The show follows the story of its namesake, Karen Sisco, U.S. Marshal, as she deals with the criminal underworld of Miami’s Gold Coast. With her father, a former Marshal as her mentor, Karen works on her cases and tries to prove herself to her peers and her superiors. With crime and police investigation at its center, like ‘Justified,’ this show is also hugely informed by its setting in the city. However, the shows’ respective origins present their most significant similarity.

‘Karen Sisco’ is based on a character from novelist Elmore Leonard’s work, with the character first appearing in his 1996 novel ‘Out of Sight.’ Similarly, ‘Justified’s’ Raylan Givens has his origins as a character who appears in a number of Leonard novels, most notably ‘Fire in the Hole,’ Since both the shows share some DNA, ‘Justified’ fans will likely enjoy ‘Karen Sisco’s’ short-lived but compelling adventures of a law enforcer.

3. Deadwood (2004-2006)

A mix of fabricated plot points and historical accuracy, ‘Deadwood,’ created by David Milch, is a historical drama show focusing on Deadwood, a town in South Dakota overrun by crime and corruption. The show features an ensemble cast with Timothy Olyphant, John Hawkes, Molly Parker, and Ian McShane, among several others. The show focuses on several characters, like Seth Bullock, the former Montana Marshal turned the town’s hardware store owner.

Other characters include Bullock’s business partner, Sol Star, saloon owner Al Swearengen, and Physician Dr. Amos “Doc” Cochran. Like ‘Justified,’ ‘Deadwood’ explores the interconnecting lives of different people within a criminally rampant small town. Although the two shows seem to share little on the surface, ‘Deadwood’s’ impeccable and authentic storytelling will surely resonate with fans of ‘Justified.’

2. Walker (2021-)

Created by Anna Fricke, the crime action show ‘Walker‘ is a reboot of the 1990s Western TV show ‘Walker, Texas Ranger.’ Following an undercover mission, Cordell Walker returns to his old life as a Texas Ranger and a father to two teens, Stella and Auggie. However, plagued by the grief of losing his wife, Emily, Cordell struggles to be there for his family and encounters friction at the job with his new partner Micki Ramirez. While combating local crimes, Cordell finds himself unraveling the bigger picture that might just have Emily’s death at its center. This modern retelling of a classic Western story bears many similarities to ‘Justified’ in theme and setting. However, most notably, Givens and Walker’s kinship as lawmen, with a tragic backstory, who play by their own rules, will interest fans of the former.

1. Longmire (2012-2017)

A perfect combination of Western and crime genres, ‘Longmire‘ is a show created by Hunt Baldwin and John Coveny. The story revolves around Walt Longmire, the Sherrif of Absaroka County in Wyoming. Struggling with issues in his personal life, namely the devastating passing of his wife, Longmire rounds up the criminal low-life in his town. He also receives occasional help from his close knitted group, which consists of his daughter, Cady Longmire, and Victoria “Vic” Moretti, a homicide detective. With a virtuous town Sherrif at the center of the story, ‘Longmire’ will deliver the nostalgic Western elements and the enthralling criminal storylines that fans of ‘Justified’ will definitely enjoy.

