8 Shows Like Walker You Must see

The vigilante trope is never getting old when it comes to the small screen, especially when it involves authorized cowboys with their mysterious grimness. ‘Walker’ is one such series which is a remake of a popular 1990’s action crime drama series ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’. While the previous show starred the legendary Chuck Norris, the 2020 version developed by Anna Fricke shows off the superstar Jared Padalecki. Cordell Walker is a Texas Ranger who has returned to his hometown, Austin after being undercover for two years.

Walker realizes that while grieving over his deceased wife for the past two years, he has alienated himself from his family, especially his children—his considerate and creative young son and rebellious teenage daughter. He must also make amends to his brother and parents who filled his shoes in his absence. If you’re looking for more shows with the same kind of nuanced approach toward the lives of people who watch over the security of their fellow citizens, we’ve curated a list for you. You can watch most of these shows similar to ‘Walker’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. Hawaii Five-O (2010-2020)

The decade-long reboot of the iconic ‘Hawaii Five-0’, is a light-hearted and sentimental CBS show that follows the lives of the titular task force headed by an ex-US Navy SEAL Steve McGarrett, and his second-in-command, Danny Williams as they solve cases related to murders, robberies, and terrorism. Their mission is obvious—to clear the Hawaiian Islands of crime. It is a reboot of the popular 1968 show ‘Hawaii Five-O’ (with the letter O and not the number 0 ). The remakes of both ‘Walker’ and ‘Hawaii Five-O’ entertain their fans with a modern version of their original counterparts while staying true to their themes of uniformed vigilantes.

7. The Equalizer (2021- )

Starring Queen Latifah, ‘The Equalizer‘ revolves around the double life of Robyn McCall, a single mother with a mysterious past. She uses her skills as a former CIA agent to save the downtrodden from the notorious criminals of New York City while redeeming herself from her dark past. However, she herself becomes the target of the CIA as she gets involved in matters she isn’t supposed to. Developed by Andrew W. Marlowe & Terri Edda Miller, the crime drama series is a second reboot of a 1980s series of the franchise. It is similar to ‘Walker’ as the protagonists defend people from dangerous criminals while taking care of their own families.

6. Deputy (2020)

Created by Will Beall, ‘Deputy’ showcases Deputy Bill Hollister, a hands-on lawman with an aversion to in-office work. On the sudden death of the elected sheriff of Los Angeles County, he takes on the role of the acting sheriff and strives to make a mark with his unconventional methods of leading his team. He is the kind of person who likes to take quick action in contrast to what his job role traditionally demands. Following the western genre, the show shares the predicament of following one’s moral code in spite of dire legal consequences.

5. Longmire (2012-2017)

Developed by John Coveny and Hunt Baldwin, ‘Longmire‘ is based on Craig Johnson’s Walt Longmire’s mystery novels. It portrays the life of the conscientious Sheriff of Absaroka County of Wyoming, as he struggles to get back on his feet after the recent death of his wife. Like Cordell in ‘Walker’, he manages to do so with the support of his friends and family.

4. Arrow (2012-2020)

Oliver Queen, the cocky billionaire lothario returns as a changed man after being stranded on an island for 5 years. He is now a man with a mission to wipe his city clean of all criminals, drug dealers, and gangsters with the tip of his arrow. The show is developed by Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim, and Andrew Kreisberg and is based on the DC Comics character Green Arrow. The series ‘Arrow‘ is similar to ‘Walker’ as the hero returns to his hometown and contributes to its safety.

3. Bosch (2014-2021)

The titular Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) is an LAPD detective with a penchant for not following orders and getting the job done anyway, getting on the wrong side of many of his seniors. Based on a book series by Michael Connely, the show follows the formulaic plotline of the conflicted law personnel with a traumatic past. The central characters of both ‘Walker’ and ‘Bosch’ are parallelly similar in this way, in addition to their lack of regard for orders.

2. Perry Mason (2020- )

Matthew Rhys plays the famed Perry Mason’s origin story when he starts off as a private investigator in the thick of the Great Depression. A creation of Erle Stanley Gardener, the eponymous character struggles to heal from his recent divorce and his experience during World War I. The portrayal of personal troubles and professional challenges are taken equally seriously in both ‘Perry Mason’ and ‘Walker’.

1. Justified (2010-2015)

The Emmy award-winning neo-western series needs little introduction. ‘Justified‘ follows the life of Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens and his unconventional but “justified” moral code that, more often than not, lands him in trouble with the worst of criminals. Developed by Graham Yost, the action crime drama stars Timothy Olyphant as Raylan. The protagonist has his own brand of moral codes, much like Cordell does in ‘Walker’. He must also deal with his traumatic past while fulfilling his professional duties.

Read More: Where Is Walker Filmed?