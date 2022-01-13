Is Walker on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Walker’ is a Western crime series that revolves around the Texas Ranger Cordell Walker, who returns home after an undercover assignment. Developed by Anna Fricke, the show is a reboot of ‘Walker, Texas Ranger.’ Jared Padalecki, Lindsey Morgan, Molly Hagan, Keegan Allen, Violet Brinson, Kale Culley, and Coby Bell appear in significant roles. If you are curious to know more about the show and how you can watch it, we’ve got all the details!

What is Walker About?

The series revolves around Cordell Walker, a widowed father who tries to reconnect with his kids after a year-long undercover assignment. But things are not easy as he must work around familial conflicts while setting the pace with his new partner at work, Micki Ramirez. To top it all, Walker begins to suspect foul play regarding the untimely death of his wife. The way Walker navigates these challenges in life while trying to do his best on the job forms the heart of the storyline. Since you are keen on watching the series, let us explore all the options you have!

Is Walker on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Netflix subscribers cannot watch the show on the streamer. However, it has several interesting Western crime shows that you may enjoy instead, such as ‘Longmire’ and ‘Godless.’

Is Walker on Hulu?

If you are subscribed to the service, you can live stream the show using the Hulu+Live TV option. But if you are looking for Western action shows in Hulu’s streaming library, you can check out ‘The Son’ and ‘Deadwood.’

Is Walker on Amazon Prime Video?

Although the series is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s regular offerings, you can watch it on-demand right here. In case you are looking for alternatives, we suggest watching ‘Dominion Creek’ and ‘Death and Compromise.’

Is Walker on HBO Max?

If you have a subscription to HBO Max, you can conveniently watch ‘Walker’ right here!

Where to Watch Walker Online?

The easiest way to watch the show online is on The CW’s official website and The CW app. Moreover, you can live-stream it on Fubo TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV, and Xfinity. It is also available on-demand on YouTube, Google Play, Spectrum, Microsoft Store, iTunes, Vudu, and StarzPlay.

How to Stream Walker for Free?

Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Hulu+Live TV all offer a 7-day free trial of its services. So, that might prove to be useful to you temporarily, although you will eventually need to subscribe to either of the services to continue watching the show without any hassles. We encourage our readers to pay for their favorite TV shows and avoid resorting to any illegal ways.

