Is We Hunt Together Based on a True Story?

Created by Gaby Hull, ‘We Hunt Together’ is a British crime thriller series about an engaging cat-and-mouse tale between criminals and detectives. Freddy Lane and Baba have committed a crime that is being investigated by Lola Franks and Jackson Mendy. The two detectives try their best to find the criminals and collect evidence against them. Meanwhile, Freddy and Baba find a twisted joy in the violence and the web of lies they have created.

The suspenseful story is a unique take on a beloved genre that will keep you glued to your seats until the end. Many fans of the show cannot praise the writing enough and the acting by Hermione Corfield, Dipo Ola, Eve Myles, and Babou Ceesay. Viewers are also curious to know more about the show’s origins and the inspiration behind the plot. The most frequent question being asked is whether the series is inspired by real life. Well, let’s explore the idea behind the thriller series together.

Is We Hunt Together a True Story?

No, ‘We Hunt Together’ is not based on a true story. The series is a creation of the talented Gaby Hull, whose intention behind the show was to connect with the audience and provide them with a unique story. The main inspiration behind the series were projects like twisted classics such as ‘True Romance’ and ‘Killing Eve.’ Hull wanted to ensure that viewers did not just categorize the characters on the show as the ones they love or hate. “We are hopefully asking people to identify on some level with every single character, and that plays into the theme of the show, which is to explore how responsible we are for our behaviors, or whether in fact our behavior is pretty much shaped by things outside of our control,” the creator told Señal News.

The theme of the show, unlike what many might think, is not just about the game that the investigators and the criminals are playing with each other. The show also focuses on relationship dynamics and romantic elements. “We have three relationships to play out: we have a twisted love story, the relationship between de cops, and, of course, the dynamic between the two couples. We are constantly juggling those three,” Hull elaborated about the different dynamics visible on the show. The creator wanted the show to be something that would be more than what meets the eyes.

The aim of the show is to present classic elements with a fresh twist and tone. Though the suspense built up throughout the show is similar to several crime thrillers, the show’s characters and narrative let the viewers into a different world where it’s not just about solving the mystery. The switching perspectives between the different characters also let the audience understand what the on-screen characters seem to be missing. In short, the show lets the fans know what is happening, allowing them to understand the motivations behind the actions, and then puts a twist that is sure to throw one for the loop.

The show may not be based on a true story, but the work put behind its creation is immense. Gaby Hull and the rest of the team ensured to bring the characters and the story to life. They also hoped to provide as much realism as possible, whether in emotions or world creation. It is no wonder that despite being a piece of fiction, many viewers feel it to be based on real-life, even if it might just be wishful thinking.

