Is White Christmas on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Directed by Michael Curtiz, ‘White Christmas’ recounts the story of two performers who are brought together by fate. As World War II crushes civilization, former Broadway star Captain Bob Wallace and raging performer Private Phil Davis turn to music for support. Starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney, and Vera-Ellen, this holiday movie has touched a lot of hearts. If it is on your watchlist for Christmas, we’d like to tell you how you can watch it online!

What is White Christmas About?

In the event of the Second World War taking countless lives, Wallace and Davis perform for the 151st division in order to boost up morale. Besides that, they want to bid farewell to one of their beloved majors who has been discharged from his duties. After the old man leaves, all hell breaks loose. Their division is attacked by the enemy, and Wallace almost dies in the chaos.

If not for David, his companion would not be alive. So in exchange for saving his life, Davis proposes the idea of them starting a duo act. Although reluctant, Bob honors his end of the deal. In their subsequent journey towards stardom, they run into two attractive women who seek solace in their music. The singing duo also encounters the retired major once again, albeit not in a situation as good.

Is White Christmas on Netflix?

The streaming platform includes ‘White Christmas’ in their massive list of holiday-themed movies. So if you’re a subscriber, you can watch it here!

Is White Christmas on Hulu?

As of now, Hulu’s inventory does not have ‘White Christmas.’ If you’ve already subscribed to the streamer and looking for similar options, you can watch ‘The Holiday,‘ ‘The Mistle-Tones,’ and ‘Jingle All the Way.’

Is White Christmas on Amazon Prime Video?

You’ll be thrilled to know that ‘White Christmas’ is available for users of Amazon Prime Video. You can purchase the movie for $9.99 or rent it for $3.99.

Is White Christmas on HBO Max?

No, HBO Max does not have ‘White Christmas’ as of now. We don’t know when it might include the movie in its expanding collection. However, you can opt for similar movies such as ‘Elf,’ ‘Four Christmases,’ or ‘Holiday Affair.’

Is White Christmas on Disney+?

If you have a Disney+ subscription, you’ll be disappointed to know that the platform does not house the movie as of now. Still, we all know that the streamer is big on animation and fantasy. So you can browse through the catalog and find something of your liking, such as ‘Home Alone,’ ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas,’ and ‘A Christmas Carol.’

Where to Watch White Christmas Online?

You can also watch ‘White Christmas’ on-demand on iTunes, Vudu, Google Play, Microsoft Store, Redbox. Apart from the aforementioned options, there are other services such as DirecTV and Xfinity Stream, where you can access the movie.

How to Stream White Christmas for Free?

DirecTV and Xfinity Stream offer free trial periods for first-time subscribers. If you’re interested in streaming ‘White Christmas’ online, you can use the offer as mentioned above. Despite its free availability, we recommend our readers prefer paid viewing of their favorite shows and films.

