Is White House Plumbers on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Inspired by the 2007 book titled ‘Integrity: Good People, Bad Choices, and Life Lessons from the White House’ by Egil Krogh and Matthew Krogh, ‘White House Plumbers’ is a political drama series that revolves around the Watergate scandal and the two masterminds at the heart of it. Created by Alex Gregory and Peter Huyck, the drama show features brilliant onscreen performances from some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Woody Harrelson, Justin Theroux, Domhnall Gleeson, Kiernan Shipka, and Lena Headey. If you are intrigued about the scandal or the genre itself, you might want to learn more about this series. Well, luckily for you, we have gathered all the necessary information that you might require!

What is White House Plumbers About?

Set in the 1970s and based on true events, the narrative follows President Richard Nixon’s two political saboteurs and Watergate masterminds — E. Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy — who end up toppling the presidency instead of protecting it. Despite the failure, the pair somehow manages to end up on the Committee to re-elect the President while coming up with some covert ops at the same time. Now that your interest has peaked, here are all the ways you can watch the Woody Harrelson starrer online!

Is White House Plumbers on Netflix?

Unfortunately, you can’t get access to ‘White House Plumbers’ on Netflix because it is unavailable on the streaming giant. Alternatively, it offers plenty of similar shows on its expansive platform, such as ‘House of Cards‘ and ‘Designated Survivor.’

Is White House Plumbers on HBO Max?

We bring good news for HBO Max subscribers! ‘White House Plumbers’ is available for streaming exclusively on the platform, and you can catch all the episodes right here!

Is White House Plumbers on Hulu?

No, Hulu doesn’t house ‘White House Plumbers’ in its library. But don’t let it stop you from checking out other alternatives that the streamer offers, including ‘Mrs. America.’

Is White House Plumbers on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers will have to look for ‘White House Plumbers’ on other platforms as it is unavailable on the streamer. However, thanks to its expansive collection of movies and TV shows, you can turn to similar political shows on the streaming giant. We recommend you watch ‘Gaslit‘ and ‘Secret State.’

Where to Watch White House Plumbers Online?

Apart from HBO Max, you have the option to watch ‘White House Plumbers’ on DirecTV.

How to Stream White House Plumbers For Free?

Fortunately, DirecTV offers a five-day free trial to all its new subscribers, which you can make the most of and stream ‘White House Plumbers’ for free. Having said that, we encourage our readers to pay for the relevant subscriptions and support the art of cinema rather than look for illegal ways to do the same.

