Is Wolf (2021) on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or HBO Max?

Written and directed by Nathalie Biancheri, ‘Wolf’ is an Irish-Polish drama film. The movie follows Jacob, a younger adult who believes that he is a wolf trapped in the human body. As his parents are shocked to see him act and live like an animal, they take him to a special clinic where he and his animal bounds peers have to undergo extreme therapies that only make things even complicated. Featuring stand-out performances by George MacKay, Lily-Rose Depp, Paddy Considine, Eileen Walsh, and Fionn O’Shea, the film recounts a riveting story of an identity crisis. Curious to learn more about it? We have got you covered.

What is Wolf About?

Jacob is an ordinary-looking boy who suffers from a rare illness known as species dysphoria. With his perception of reality twisted by the disease, the protagonist lives, eats, and sleeps like a wolf, believing that he is not human. While Jacob may have accepted and become comfortable with his beastly identity, his parents are naturally shocked as they watch their son’s life slowly descend into chaos. They take him to a special clinic that specializes in treating people with species dysphoria.

Once there, Jacob and his peers have to undergo extreme forms of curative therapies that radically change his behavior. Meanwhile, his interaction with the mysterious wildcat soon turns into an infatuation, and Jacob realizes that he has a tough decision to make. Will love make him renounce his true self and let the wolf inside him takeover? In order to find out you will have to watch ‘Wolf.’ Here’s all the streaming information that you need.

Is Wolf on Netflix?

Unfortunately, the Irish-Polish drama film is unavailable on the streaming giant as of now. Netflix subscribers can watch other somewhat similar films like ‘Hold the Dark.’

Is Wolf on Hulu?

‘Wolf’ is not a part of Hulu’s existing offerings as well. Subscribers can find the film on other platforms, or they can instead watch movies like ‘WolfCop.’

Is Wolf on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime’s regular offering does not include the George MacKay and Lily-Rose Depp-starrer as of now. The film is not part of its catalog, even as on-demand content. Prime subscribers can alternatively stream ‘Maximum Ride.’

Is Wolf on HBO Max?

No, ‘Wolf’ is not included in HBO Max’s massive roster of shows and movies at the moment. Viewers who are looking for other films about identity crisis can watch ‘My Best Friend Is a Vampire.’

Where to Watch Wolf Online?

The Nathalie Biancheri directorial was released theatrically in the United States on December 3, 2021. So, if you prefer watching movies in cinema halls, then you are in for a treat. The tickets are available for booking on Fandango. As far as the availability on VOD platforms is concerned, there is no official update. Therefore, there is a lot of uncertainty as of now, so we will have to wait for a confirmation in the coming months.

How to Stream Wolf for Free?

Since ‘Wolf’ had a limited theatrical release, it is not available on any platform that offers a free trial. Therefore, one cannot stream the film free of charge as of now. We encourage our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume online.

