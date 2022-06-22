Is Zero Dark Thirty Based on a True Story?

‘Zero Dark Thirty‘ is a 2012 war drama that follows the decade-long hunt for a terrorist leader and the high-stakes encounter through which he is apprehended. The narrative centers on the elusive al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden in the aftermath of the September 2001 terrorist attacks. Through extensive espionage and even some secret torture, the CIA is able to pinpoint Bin Laden’s location. Ultimately, a covert mission involving the Navy SEAL Team 6 brings down the terrorist.

The film clearly takes inspiration from some real-life events. However, we got curious about just how accurate the narrative of ‘Zero Dark Thirty’ really is. Let’s take a look at how close to reality the war thriller is.

Is Zero Dark Thirty a True Story?

Yes, ‘Zero Dark Thirty’ is based on a true story. Directed by Kathryn Bigelow and scripted by Mark Boal, the film follows the decade-long international search for Osama bin Laden following the September 2001 attacks. Told from the perspective of the CIA agents trying to track him down, the film takes a detailed look at the convoluted espionage process that actually went into finding the real-life terrorist. In fact, the CIA gave Bigelow and Boal unprecedented access to information for the making of the film.

Much of the events seen in the film, including its conclusion, are based on actual historical events. Though some of the characters have been fictionalized, Boal stated that all of them are based on real people. In fact, so accurate is the depiction of the events in the film that its makers had to be extra cautious during the casting process. Since many of the characters had real-life counterparts, some of whom still had undercover identities, Bigelow and Boal cast actors that purposely looked different from the people they were based on. This was to avoid blowing the covers of the real-life agents whose stories are depicted on screen.

There are also characters that seem to be amalgamations of multiple real-life individuals. Most notably, the central character Maya (Jessica Chastain) is inspired by a real-life agent but is also a composite of multiple women who helped track down Bin Laden. Since the identities of many of the film’s real-life inspirations are kept under wraps, it is widely assumed that Maya is based on a real CIA agent referred to as “Jen.”

Some details about Jen are available in the former Navy SEAL Matt Bissonnette’s book ‘No Easy Day: The Firsthand Account of the Mission that Killed Osama Bin Laden.’ According to the book, Jen was recruited by the CIA out of college and spent years piecing together Bin Laden’s whereabouts. In the film, Maya is recruited by the CIA out of high school.

Interestingly, after retiring in 2021, CIA analyst Alfreda Scheuer revealed in an interview that she was recruited to the agency right out of college by the late Duane “Dewey” Clarridge, who founded the CIA’s counterterrorism center. The former CIA agent also spoke about the incidence of torture in the form of waterboarding in order to extract information.

In the film, Maya watches an al-Qaida suspect get waterboarded and locked in a tiny compartment. In reality, Scheuer, who was then known by her maiden name (Bikowsky), traveled to a classified CIA facility in 2002 and actually witnessed the torture of an al-Qaida suspect named Abu Zubaydah. This is perhaps one of the best examples of just how accurate ‘Zero Dark Thirty’ is to real events. Scheuer retired in 2021 from the position of deputy chief of Homeland and Strategic Threats, and, in her subsequent interview (which is also the first interview she has ever done), she clarified that she had not been let go but had left the CIA on her own accord.

A number of other characters are also closely inspired by real-life individuals. For one, Maya’s friend Jessica who is killed in a suicide bombing at Camp Chapman in Khost, Afghanistan, is seemingly based on Jennifer Lynne Matthews. Matthews was described as one of the CIA’s top experts on al-Qaida and was killed in the Camp Chapman attack in 2009. The character of Joseph Bradley is similarly based on Jonathan Banks, the then CIA station chief in Pakistan. In fact, even the dog seen in the film, Cairo, is based on a real canine with special training that accompanied the SEAL team that captured Bin Laden.

Ultimately, ‘Zero Dark Thirty’ is a strikingly accurate film when it comes to recreating the details of the years leading up to the capture and the decisive mission itself. Bigelow spent a lot of time working out minute details of the climactic raid, including how the SEALs entered, what steps they were on as they climbed up the floors, etc. In fact, the entire Abbottabad compound in which Bin Laden was found was recreated to almost exact dimensions in Jordan for the filming of the raid scenes. Thus, most of what you see in ‘Zero Dark Thirty’ can be considered quite close to what historically happened.

