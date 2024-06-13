Isaiah Tuck: Where is the Alone Contestant Now?

History’s ‘Alone’ Season 11 sees 10 survivors heading into the unforgiving conditions of the Arctic Circle, the northernmost battleground of the series. The challengers brave starvation, freezing temperatures, large wildlife, and utter isolation. Building shelters, lighting fires, foraging, and hunting their own food, each survivor attempts to be the last man (or woman) standing to claim the prize of half a million dollars. Among the hardened trappers and survivalists, Isaiah Tuck stands out as a man with military training and a job which has him spending most of his time in the woods. His optimistic outlook, dedication, and level-headed nature see him make waves on the show and leave an impact on those watching.

Isaiah Tuck Has Served For Over A Decade

Captain Isaiah Andrew Tuck is a proud member of the West Virginia National Guard and a Game Warden for the state. He Lives in Ghent, West Virginia, and works in the services with a desire to help those around him. Isaiah Tuck’s life is a blend of professional dedication and a profound love for the outdoors, deeply influenced by his small-town upbringing in Rainelle, West Virginia.

Isaiah’s career is a reflection of his passion for serving others and his love for nature. As a West Virginia Natural Resources Police Officer, he spends his days as a Game Warden, a role that keeps him connected to the woods and engaged in their preservation. His job involves enforcing wildlife laws, educating the public about conservation, and protecting the natural habitats of his beloved state. This career not only fulfills his desire to serve but also continually sharpens his skills in wildlife tracking, navigation, and survival techniques, all of which served as an invaluable part of his repertoire in navigating the brutal challenges of ‘Alone.’

Beyond his work as a Game Warden, Isaiah serves in the West Virginia Air National Guard (WV ANG) on the Fatality Search and Recovery Team (FSRT). Over his decade-long service, he has taken on various roles, starting in Aircrew Flight Equipment and moving through the Equal Opportunity Office, Wing Executive Officer, and Chief of Protocol. Now, as a Force Support Officer, he is responsible for responding to any mass casualty events and recovering any survivors or bodies they find.

Isaiah has been praised as a model officer by the WV ANG and has even been featured on their Airmen Spotlight, recognised for his qualities. “Tuck brings a positive attitude and a commitment to serving his state and country,” reads the spotlight. “He treasures moments of travel and family support throughout his career. Isaiah encourages others to consider the Guard early in life, highlighting its transformative impact and supportive community.”

Isaiah Tuck is A Family Man Through and Through

On a personal level, Isaiah’s ultimate goal is to create a loving and joyful environment for his family, especially his daughter, Caroline. He often takes her for a stroll through the forest, encouraging interaction with a rich natural environment. He treasures his two-year-old daughter as a miracle from God, as she was conceived through IVF after a number of unfortunate miscarriages. Isaiah has a loving relationship with his wife, Jessica Tuck, who is a consultant at Rodan + Fields, a premium skin and hair care brand. Their fourth family member is an adorable dog named Cass.

Isaiah’s father, Franklin Tuck, a Navy veteran, is one of the reasons he developed a passion for the uniformed services. Franklin is President at Baca Valley Ministries, a non-profit evangelism charity, and shares a loving marriage with Leonora Cruz Tuck, Isaiah’s mother. The ‘Alone’ survivor is the youngest of three siblings. His elder sister, Maryanne Tuck Grimmett, runs her own pottery business.

Isaiah had an older brother, Josh, who took care of him in his early days. He is the only one Isaiah ever went camping with. Unfortunately, Josh was killed on May 8, 2017, when 53-year-old Tammy Logan lost control of her vehicle going on northbound lanes and crossed into the southbound lanes, hitting Josh’s SUV head-on. The hat Isaiah wears on the show is the one Josh gifted him during a difficult time in his life. As he carries it with him, Isaiah knows that he is never alone.

Read More: Sarah Poynter: Alone Contestant Loves Spending Time With Her Grandchildren Today