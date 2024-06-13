Sarah Poynter: Alone Contestant Loves Spending Time With Her Grandchildren Today

Participating in a TV series like History Channel’s ‘Alone’ is a challenging feat. The show requires contestants to spend many days alone in the wilderness, solely relying on their skills to fend for and protect themselves. In the 11th season, Sarah Poynter, one of the most formidable contestants, never shied away even when things got tough. She remained determined throughout, knowing that the prize money of $500,000 could change her life. With this in mind, she gave it her all, demonstrating exceptional resilience and strength.

Sarah Poynter Understood the Difficulties of the Season

Sarah Poynter shared that she spent much of her childhood in St. Petersburg, Florida, and was not very exposed to outdoor activities or inclined towards them. Only after she met her husband, Chris Poynter, her perspective began to change. The couple tried settling in places like Sun Valley, Idaho, and Central Oregon. Chris, a thorough outdoor enthusiast, introduced Sarah to camping and fishing trips, which soon became commonplace for the family. It was during these experiences that they started giving real thought to how they could transform their lives.

Soon, the couple relocated to a remote wilderness in Alaska, where they began raising their two children. Living a life surrounded by the demands of children and the outdoors—hunting, fishing, and ensuring their family’s well-being—became second nature to Sarah. After settling in, she established the TalVista Lodge, a fishing lodge located at the mouth of the Talachalitna River in Alaska, which became their primary source of income. Sarah emphasized that while the financial rewards were modest, the invaluable aspect was how she was living her life, centered on what truly mattered to her.

In late 2021, Chris faced severe health issues, requiring emergency airlifting to a hospital, where he underwent months of treatment. Upon his return, adjusting to their established way of life became challenging. Sarah shouldered a more significant workload at home and managed their lodge, which became increasingly demanding. Recognizing the financial strain and the potential for securing their future, Sarah saw the opportunity to participate in the season of the show as a chance to win the prize money that could support their retirement plans.

She displayed excellent proficiency in selecting her tools for the season spent outdoors. Sarah anticipated dropping temperatures would lead to freezing rivers, so she wisely chose a hatchet to cut through ice and catch fish. Her selection of various lines and wires reflected her understanding that securing food would be crucial. Opting for a sleeping bag made of synthetic fabric highlighted her foresight in ensuring warmth despite cold conditions. These choices gave her a significant advantage over others, enabling her to thrive alone in the wilderness.

Where is Sarah Poynter Now?

Sarah and Chris Poynter have made Skwentna, Alaska, their permanent home, where they continue to operate the TalVista Lodge. They reside with their children and grandchildren, who have embraced the same outdoor lifestyle. Finding fulfillment in the tranquility of nature, everyday occurrences like deer sightings remain a delightful surprise for them. Sarah acknowledges the inherent dangers, particularly from bears frequenting the area, requiring her to stay vigilant. However, she cherishes this life profoundly and wouldn’t exchange it for any other.

Sarah is eager to share her ‘Alone’ journey with her loved ones, celebrating the simplicity and fulfillment she’s found with Chris, her soulmate. She has also made friends with other contestants on the season and they are welcome additions in her life. While Chris’s health remains a concern, she’s optimistic that they’ll manage it well with proper care. Sarah looks forward to retiring soon and dreams that their children will carry the legacy they’ve built together. Her greatest joy and blessing is her grandchildren, whom she adores watching grow and is looking forward to the years she has with them.

Read More: Alan Tenta: Where is Alone Season 10 Winner Now?