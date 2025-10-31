Is Istredd Dead? Did Royce Pierreson Leave The Witcher?

The fourth season of Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ follows Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer as they fight the evil forces to restore order in the Continent. While Geralt sets out in search of Ciri, and Ciri begins a new life with the Rats, Yennefer takes charge in the fight against Vilgefortz. She knows that saving Ciri and everyone else on the Continent requires the evil mage’s death, but the problem is that he is too powerful. Furthermore, he has made things even more difficult for Yennefer and her friends by blocking the use of portals. In the sixth episode, she finally confronts the villain, but that still leaves the problem of the portals. This is where Yennefer’s old friend and former lover, Istredd, comes into the picture. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Istredd’s Sacrifice Paves the Path for Vilgefortz’s Downfall

In the Season 3 finale, Istredd is seen being thrown into a portal by Vilgefortz, who is on a mission to capture Ciri. In the fourth season, it is revealed that the villain used his powers to trap Istredd in a trance and forced him to study the monoliths, as well as the truth about Ciri’s powers and origins, as revealed in Ithlinne’s prophecy. Since he has always been more of a scholar than a mage and his obsession with the monoliths is well known, it makes sense that Vilgefortz would want his expertise. Because Istredd would never voluntarily work for him, he takes Yennefer’s form and tricks him into believing he is helping his friend. Through Istredd, Vilgefortz discovers the way to harness the powers of the monoliths and block other sorcerers from using the portals. In the sixth episode, when Vilgefortz and Yennefer finally come face-to-face in Montecalvo, the issue of the portals remains unresolved.

Because Yennefer and her people are not able to use the portals, and Vilgefortz’s people can, Yennefer’s side is at a significant disadvantage. For them to be able to win the war, they need someone to break Vilgefortz’s contact with the monoliths, which is where Istredd comes in. By now, he has broken out of the trance, and he knows how he has unintentionally helped Vilgefortz. Still, he cannot do anything about it because he is trapped in a cell. That is, until Fringilla breaks him out of it. Since he has studied the monoliths in depth, he knows how to stop them from influencing the portals. However, the problem is that he cannot do it from a distance. To manipulate the monoliths, he will have to be in contact with them, which is not a good sign, as Vilgefortz has been using novices to operate the monoliths, and none of them have survived.

Fringilla and Yennefer plead with him to find another way, but time is running out, and he knows that Vilgefortz cannot be allowed to continue to use the monoliths. So, he takes charge, putting himself in the novice’s place. Once comes in contact with the monoliths, he can manipulate them in such a way that they permanently collapse, bringing an end to Vilgefortz’s control over the portals. As expected, this turns the tide in Yennefer’s favor, leading Vilgefortz to retreat while most of his novices are killed in battle. However, it also drains Istredd of his life force. Fringilla uses a portal to bring him to Montecalvo, but there is nothing that she, Yennefer, or anyone else can do for him. With his dying breaths, he expresses his satisfaction with freeing the portals and tells Yennefer to find Vilgefortz’s lair in Stygga Castle and kill him, once and for all.

Istredd’s Tragic End Marks the Departure of Royce Pierreson from The Witcher

The way things unfold in the sixth episode of ‘The Witcher’ Season 4, it is clear that Istredd’s story has come to a justified end. His sacrifice becomes a pivotal moment in the fight against Vilgefortz, giving Yennefer and the others a chance to win. This, however, also means that actor Royce Pierreson will most likely not be returning to the series for its fifth and final season. The only way we might see Istredd again is if it’s a flashback or if he is conjured up in Yennefer’s mind. Otherwise, there is a pretty good chance that we have seen the last of him.

While Istredd’s death has not been acknowledged by the actor and the show’s creators, Pierreson did share his feelings on the fourth season of the Netflix series in a social media post. He called it a “life-changing experience as an actor and a person,” adding that over the course of the past seven years or so, he has met “wonderful people” and “incredible work colleagues who have become friends.” He talked about having auditioned for the role of Geralt without knowing anything about the games or the books, and feels grateful for being part of the show. The actor, also known for his roles in ‘The Irregulars,’ ‘Line of Duty,’ ‘Our Girl,’ and ‘Wanderlust,’ also thanked the show’s “beautiful fanbase” and their support over the years, saying that he never takes it for granted.

Read More: Who is the Creature at the End of The Witcher Season 4?