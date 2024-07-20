Ivan Beerkus’ Net Worth: How Rich is the Skywalker?

If there’s only one way we can ever describe Ivan Beerkus (born Ivan Artemovich Kuznetsov on May 11, 1994), it would have to be as a blend of adrenaline junkie, determined, plus loyal. After all, as explored in Netflix’s ‘Skywalkers: A Love Story,’ he has been a content-creating rooftopper for over a decade, even though his parents initially did not wholly support this passion. However, considering he has conquered more than 200 structures across several nations over the years as well as been recognized by many esteemed publications, it’s evident he’s thriving.

How Did Ivan Beerkus Earn His Money?

Ivan was reportedly just a young boy growing up in Moscow, Russia, when he first developed a keen interest in outdoor adventures and sports, only for it to continue expanding as time passed. In fact, whether it be aikido, classical boxing, football, swimming, or taekwondo, he dabbled in it all before ultimately finding his calling in scaling tall buildings plus photography at the age of 16. It thus comes as no surprise he climbed his first building a year later before also winning the Best of Russia photo contest under the category People, Events, Life the same year.

Motivated by his initial success, Ivan began traveling to different cities to conquer new heights almost as soon as he turned 18, all the while documenting the same through social media. That’s how he managed to land sponsors and expand internationally, starting with the Shanghai Tower in 2014 before traversing other parts of China, France, Spain, Thailand, the UAE, and Malaysia too. He did get arrested a few times since he technically trespasses to every structure he sets his sights on, yet he is careful not to hurt religious sentiments or make any political comments so as to ensure his content remains purely adventurous.

It’s also imperative to note that it is through this avenue alone that Ivan came across his now-girlfriend, fellow skywalker Angela Nikolau, who also serves as his professional partner in every sense. That’s because, apart from them doing climbs together and sharing the same online, he also helps her sell all the NFTs and original paintings she has decided to create since 2022. As if that’s not enough, it appears as if they even share an online pet product store, just for him to now begin dabbling in a solo venture too – this New York-based Russian-Ukranian has recently been learning to play and write music so as to evolve into a professional.

Ivan Beerkus’ Net Worth

Since Ivan has been active in the public extreme adventurous community for over a decade, with mentions in several publications like Rolling Stone, Variety, plus Hollywood Reporter, he has managed to accumulate great wealth for himself. While he has had brand collaborations with the likes of Adidas, Cartier, Coca-Cola, Honor, Mexx, Samsung, Strellson as well as Tissot, his primary income comes from his social media standing and the sponsored posts he does for the same.

Starting with TikTok, since this platform delivers $0.02 per view with influencers charging $200-$500 per sponsored post, and Ivan having 6 posts only with 654 followers and 812 likes, his income from here is a maximum of $3,000. As for Instagram, with influencers requesting $10 per 1,000 followers for a sponsored post and him having 240k followers with a maximum of 30 such posts a year, his revenue from here totals $72,000 per annum. Then there’s the primary YouTube channel he runs with more than 13.7k subscribers plus nearly 1 million views, making his earnings via this avenue $4,000, at an average of $4 per 1,000 views.

We should even mention Ivan likely gets compensated for the NFTs as well as paintings he helps Angela sell, all the while also earning through their relatively recent Exit31 shop of merchandise. This site sells apparel, a canvas painting of the couple, plus a photo book of 100 of their most memorable moments, so we estimate his revenue from here to be $15,000 a year. Therefore, combining all these numbers with taxes, his 12 years of experience, lifestyle expenses, possible investments with a return of 50%, and savings, we believe this photographer and videographer has a net worth of $500,000. The calculation looks something like 3,000+(72,000×12 years)+(4,000×12 years)+(15,000×2 years) = nearly 1 million, which then gets divided by half.

