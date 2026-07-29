Jack DuCoeur: Where is Kaylee Goncalves’ Ex-Boyfriend Now?

In Netflix’s ‘The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare,’ the primary focus is on the horrific quadruple killing of Xana Kernodle, Maddie Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, and Ethan Chapin in a Moscow, Idaho, off-campus rental apartment in November 2022. In the initial stages of the investigation, Kaylee’s ex-boyfriend, Jack DuCoeur, came under scrutiny as the detectives suspected him of being involved in the gruesome crime. The three-part documentary series features bodycam footage, interrogation footage, and interviews with the deceased individuals’ loved ones, providing a detailed account of the ordeal.

Jack DuCoeur Was Considered a Murder Suspect For a While During the Investigation

Born around 2000, Jack DeCoeur dated Kaylee Goncalves for about five years before she broke up with him in October 2022. Despite the breakup, they maintained contact. Given the long history between them, the police naturally suspected Jack of possibly having a hand in the quadruple homicide of his ex-girlfriend and three other University of Idaho students — Maddie Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin. In fact, shortly before the horrific crime took place in the off-campus Moscow, Idaho, rental home of the deceased women in the early hours of November 13, 2022, Kaylee reportedly tried to get in touch with Jack and called him several times, but he didn’t answer.

In the following days, he was brought in for questioning by the detectives. The mechanical engineering major gave a concrete alibi, which was corroborated, allowing the police to eliminate him as a suspect. Moreover, he was supported by Kaylee’s family members since her tragic demise and understood how heartbroken he felt due to the loss. Jack also took the responsibility of raising Murphy, an adorable dog they bought together as a couple.

Jack DuCoeur Leads a Content Life Surrounded by His Loving Family and Dog

Showing their support for Jack DuCoeur, one of his family members told the New York Post that Jack lost the love of his life and was devastated to learn that he was considered a suspect. His aunt, Brooke Miller, stated, “He’s not only lost the love of his life, and what we all thought and he probably thought as well, would be his future wife — you know, get married and have kids and all of that.” While he grieved Kaylee’s death, he was surrounded by his family and friends.

The Lake City High School graduate found it hard to return to the University of Idaho following the entire ordeal. Hailing from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, Jack lives with Murphy in Moscow, Idaho, where he reportedly works as a Watersports Instructor at Discovery Land Company. In 2023, he and Murphy visited Kaylee Goncalves’ family in Coeur d’Alene to meet Kaylee’s newborn niece, Alivea’s daughter. In his free time, Jack goes on vacation with his furry little friend, exploring some unexplored natural landscapes.

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