Wade Griffin: Where is Taylor Parker’s Former Boyfriend Now?

Taylor Parker inserted herself into the life of Wade Griffin, who didn’t know about her manipulation and lies before it was too late. After faking her pregnancy for several months, she took the life of her pregnant friend, Reagan Hancock, and removed her unborn child, Braxlynn Sage Hancock, from her womb. In Netflix’s ‘Maternal Instinct,’ Wade recounts his relationship with Taylor and how being involved with her has affected his life following the tragedy.

Wade Griffin Was Deceived by Taylor Parker’s Lies About Her Pregnancy

Wade Griffin, of Daingerfield, Texas, worked at a roofing company as a supervisor when he crossed paths with Taylor Parker, a divorced mother of two, at a rodeo in July 2019. Initially, they talked via social media before meeting regularly and forming a deep romantic relationship. Besides his full-time job, Wade also did other side jobs, such as hog trapping, welding, and managing livestock. Falling in love with how she took care of him by preparing meals for him, he was also impressed by the way she managed their finances. However, he was unaware of her lies and deceit, including falsely inflating her finances. She convinced Wade to invest in big-buck items, including cars and cattle, claiming that she would receive millions of dollars’ worth of inheritance.

Wade also helped her as she tried to buy a property called Pecan Point by making an offer of $3.5 million. He didn’t know that Taylor didn’t have the money to pay for it and had faked checks worth millions of dollars. By assuming that her inheritance money would arrive, the roofing company employee went into debt. In 2019, Taylor allegedly claimed that she was pregnant with twins, whom she said she lost after an accident. A few months later, in early 2020, she told Wade that she was pregnant again, but in actuality, she wasn’t. In order to convince others of her fake pregnancy, she wore a prosthetic belly and even held a gender reveal party. All the while, several family members tried to warn Wade of her fake pregnancy, but he didn’t believe them.

On the fateful day of October 9, 2020, Wade alleged that Taylor convinced him to go to the ranch on his own for business, while she claimed that she would go to the hospital herself to induce labor. When he reached the ranch, he realized that the sale was fake and initially believed that Taylor’s mother orchestrated it all. Meanwhile, Taylor attacked pregnant Reagan Hancock in her New Boston, Texas, home and killed her before extracting her unborn child, Braxlynn Sage Hancock, and fleeing the scene. She was eventually arrested and charged with murder and kidnapping in connection with the double homicide.

Wade Griffin Tends to His Farm and Surrounds Himself With Friends and Family

In September 2022, Taylor Parker’s trial commenced in Bowie County, Texas. During the trial, Wade Griffin also took the stand and testified against the defendant. By then, he had lost his roofing company job due to his involvement with the killer. He maintained his innocence and claimed that he didn’t know about her fake pregnancy and had nothing to do with Taylor’s crime. “Pretty much ruined my whole reputation. Slandered my name, my brothers, my mom. Worst thing I’ve ever had to live through, for sure,” he added. Acknowledging all the times he could have read the warning signs, Wade admitted to not ever being in love with the defendant. Ultimately, Taylor was convicted of capital murder, murder, and kidnapping in connection with the deaths of Reagan Hancock and Braxlynn Sage Hancock.

A few days later, in October 2022, Reagan’s widower, Homer Hancock, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Taylor and Wade Griffin. The suit blamed Wade for being negligent for allowing the killer to use his vehicle during Reagan’s homicide. It further stated that Wade “knew, or through the exercise of reasonable care should have known, that Defendant Parker was a reckless and incompetent driver prior to permitting her to operate his vehicle.” Having lost his job, Wade continued to work on his farm and hunt hogs. As per his mother, Connie Griffin, several people in town tend to “turn and walk the other way” upon seeing him. Although he prefers to stay out of the limelight and lead a private life, we do know he has reconnected with his friends and keeps them close, while still seemingly residing in Daingerfield, Texas.

Read More: Reagan and Braxlynn Sage Hancock Murder Details and Investigation Timeline