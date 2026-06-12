Homer Hancock: Where is Reagan Hancock’s Husband Now?

In October 2020, Reagan Simmons-Hancock was found murdered in her home in New Boston, Texas. She was 35 weeks pregnant at the time, and when police arrived at the scene, they discovered that her unborn baby had been cut from her womb and abducted. Taylor Parker, a friend of Reagan’s, was arrested shortly afterward with the baby, but the infant did not survive. Amid this tragedy, perhaps the greatest loss was suffered by Homer Hancock, Reagan’s husband and the father of the unborn child. Netflix’s ‘Maternal Instinct’ sheds light on the case and the immense loss Homer endured.

Homer Hancock Raised an Alarm After He Could Not Get in Touch With His Wife

Homer Hancock was excited to begin his married life with Reagan Simmons-Hancock. The couple celebrated their beautiful wedding day with family and friends on September 21, 2019. They already had a three-year-old daughter, Kynlee, and in early 2020, shortly after their wedding, they learned that Reagan was expecting another child. When they found out they were having a girl, they were overjoyed and decided to name her Braxlynn Sage. Looking forward to the future, Homer was excited about what lay ahead and worked hard to ensure that his wife and children had everything they needed.

On October 9, 2020, Homer tried reaching Reagan but was unable to get in touch with her. He had learned that Kynlee had not been dropped off at daycare, and when his wife did not answer his calls, he became concerned. He also received a call from a neighbor, who told him they had seen the family puppy outside and had put the dog back in the yard. Worried, Homer called Reagan’s mother, Jessica Brooks, and asked her to check on the house. It was there that Reagan’s remains were discovered. When Homer arrived home, his family shielded him from the horrific crime scene and instead handed Kynlee over to him. At Reagan’s memorial service, Homer was inconsolable. He fell to his knees beside her coffin and broke down in grief. The family he had been carefully building was shattered in a single day.

Homer Hancock is Suing Taylor Parker and Her Boyfriend Today

In September 2022, Taylor Parker was brought to trial, and Homer Hancock was a prosecution witness. On the stand, he testified that he had first met Taylor when she worked as his wedding photographer and that she had grown close to Reagan Hancock in the months that followed. He also revealed that Taylor had been at their home the night before the killing and that neither he nor Reagan had ever imagined she was capable of such a crime. Seeking justice for his family, Homer provided a detailed account of the events surrounding the day of the murder and what first raised his suspicions. He explained that he had been receiving text messages from Reagan’s phone on the day of the crime, but the messages did not sound like hers. It was later discovered that Taylor had been sending those texts in an attempt to deceive him.

In October 2022, Homer also filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Taylor and her boyfriend, Wade Griffin, although Griffin was never criminally charged and investigators did not find him to be involved in the crime. The lawsuit alleged negligence related to Taylor driving with a newborn baby and Wade allowing her to use his vehicle. A fundraiser was later organized for Homer and his daughter, but otherwise, he has largely stayed out of the public eye. After enduring such an unimaginable loss, he appears to have focused on raising his daughter away from public scrutiny and attention in the aftermath of their grief.

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