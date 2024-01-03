Jack Lowden’s Tornado Starts Filming in Edinburgh Later This Month

The filming of Jack Lowden-starrer survival thriller ‘Tornado’ is slated to start in Edinburgh, Scotland, later this month. Set against the harsh backdrop of 1790s Britain, the movie revolves around the gripping tale of Tornado, a determined young Japanese woman entangled in a dangerous predicament. As she and her father’s traveling puppet Samurai show intersects with a ruthless criminal gang led by Sugarman and his ambitious son Little Sugar (Lowden), Tornado’s quest for a new life takes an unexpected turn. Faced with the murder of her father and her life hanging in the balance, Tornado seizes the opportunity to reclaim stolen gold from the gang’s latest heist.

The narrative intensifies into a pulse-pounding saga of adrenaline-fueled action as Tornado, armed with her father’s Samurai training, races against time to evade a violent demise and seek vengeance for her father’s death. This unforgettable thriller promises to pay homage to and reinvent the classic Japanese samurai film genre, weaving a tale of devastation, bloody revenge, and the indomitable spirit of a fierce heroine.

John Maclean is at the helm of this forthcoming project based on a screenplay penned by himself. The BAFTA Award-winning filmmaker made his directorial debut with the film ‘Slow West,’ starring Michael Fassbender. The movie secured the World Cinema Jury Prize at the 2015 Sundance Film Festival. His credits include two short films titled ‘Man on a Motorcycle’ and Pitch Black Heist, both starring Fassbender.

Lowden garnered immense acclaim for his portrayal of Oswald in Richard Eyre’s stage adaptation of Henrik Ibsen’s ‘Ghosts,’ which earned him an Ian Charlson Award and Laurence Olivier Award in 2014. The actor further achieved international recognition for his performance as River Cartwright in the Apple TV+ hit series ‘Slow Horses.’ He played Kenneth Noye in BBC/Paramount+’s crime drama ‘The Gold,’ Siegfried Sassoon in Terence Davies’ ‘Benediction,’ and Crawford in Tom Hardy-starrer ‘Capone.’

Joining Lowden, ‘Pulp Fiction’ fame Tim Roth will play Sugarman. The actor’s recent credits include Ezra Shipman in Paramount+’s drama series ‘Last King of the Cross’ and Hayes MacKeown in Hulu’s comedy-drama series ‘Tiny Beautiful Things.’ Japanese model and songwriter Kōki, who plays a young Miko in Baltasar Kormákur’s upcoming film ‘Touch,’ will bring Tornado to life. BAFTA Award-nominated Takehiro Hira, who is known for his performances in Apple TV+’s monster series ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ and the biographical drama ‘Gran Turismo,’ will portray Tornado’s father.

Leonora Darby, James Harris, and Mark Lane are producing ‘Tornado’ for Tea Shop Productions, a prominent UK genre production company. In recent times, Edinburgh has emerged as a burgeoning location for film and television productions. The city hosted the shooting of notable projects such as Starz’s historical drama ‘Outlander’ and Apple TV+’s biographical drama ‘Tetris.’

