Jack Ryan Ghost War Ending Explained: Is Crown Dead?

Prime Video’s ‘Jack Ryan: Ghost War’ brings back the eponymous CIA analyst, throwing him into yet another dangerous and chaotic mission. The last time we saw Jack, he had decided to leave the CIA behind, choosing to live a normal life. But it seems normal life was never meant for him. When he is sucked back into the world of espionage, things unravel pretty quickly, and Jack finds himself pondering the same questions that had forced him to leave the agency in the first place. At the same time, it also brings him face-to-face with the situations that prove why he is best-suited for this job. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Jack Ryan: Ghost War Plot Synopsis

It has been a few years since Jack Ryan left the CIA. Now, he works on Wall Street and is seemingly content with his life. And then one day, Jim Greer comes chasing after him. Jack is happy to see his old friend, but he knows that Greer wouldn’t have gone through the trouble if it weren’t for something serious. Greer tells him that it’s a simple job: he needs to be somewhere where a certain someone will come to him and deliver him something that is important to the agency. He doesn’t specify anything, but he says that it’s a simple pick up.

Jack knows better than to be fooled into thinking that any of Greer’s missions could be a simple thing. Still, he decides to do it, and the task takes him to Dubai. Prior to this, two agents from the CIA and MI6 had infiltrated a building where they tried to send some important files to their handler, Nigel. But they were found out before the transfer could complete, and Nigel had to watch his agents die. Now, he waits on a boat in Dubai to meet with Greer, but instead, comes face to face with Jack Ryan. Before Nigel can reveal what is going on, he is killed. Things get chaotic pretty fast, which leads Jack and Mike November to cross paths with Emma Marlow, an MI6 agent.

She tells Jack about Starling, a project that Greer and Nigel had a connection with, which leads them to a man named Liam Crown. Greer confesses that he and Nigel helped create Starling after 9/11. The black ops team was brutal and ruthless in their approach to get the job done. But when their tactics turned out to be too violent, it was decided to disband the whole thing. But not everyone agreed to this idea. Liam Crown was steadfast in his belief that the world needs teams like Starling, and now, he is hell-bent on bringing it back, no matter the cost.

Is Liam Crown Dead? Does Emma Marlow Die?

In ‘Jack Ryan: Ghost War,’ the problem begins with the failure of Nigel’s operation. It is believed that, when asked to meet, Greer was going to hand over the evidence he had collected against Liam Crown and Starling. However, when no such evidence is found, Jack and Emma go to Nigel’s house to find out if he hid his findings there. They look into his computer, and after a little digging around, it turns out that Nigel had found a way to get his agents into Crown’s headquarters, where they found the list of all the agents around the world working for Starling. They tried to live transmit the file to Nigel, but were killed before they could do it. Now that Jack knows what Nigel had started, he decides to finish it.

With Patrick’s help, Jack finds out where the live transmission originated on Nigel’s computer. The location is revealed to be in Dubai, so, much like Nigel’s two agents, Jack and Emma decide to break in and get their hands on the file. Mike joins them, but while their focus is on getting the file, his job is to find a backdoor, knowing full well that they will need a way to escape as things are expected to get tense. Much as the agents did at the beginning, Jack and Emma succeed in breaking into the server and find the files. Jack starts transmitting it to Patrick, which is when Crown and his men arrive.

The situation mirrors the scene with Nigel’s two agents, and for a minute, it looks like Jack and Emma are going to meet the same fate. But Nigel’s agents did not have the backup that Jack and Emma had. Mike finds a backdoor in the floor, while Greer is on his way in a helicopter. As bullets fly around them, Jack manages to keep the transmission live long enough for Patrick to download the whole file. Meanwhile, Emma has killed most of Crown’s men, with some help from Mike. One surprise shooter enters from the other door and shoots Emma in the back before being shot down by Jack.

He assesses Emma’s wound and helps her calm down, while Crown continues to poke them. This doesn’t last long as Greer arrives soon after and has bullets rain down on the floor. Jack ducks for cover, but Crown is caught by surprise. When the shooting stops, Jack finds Crown, riddled with bullets but still alive. He finishes the job by shooting Crown in the head and killing him once and for all. Later, as the team reunites outside the building, we see that Emma has survived her wound. Fortunately, the bullet didn’t hit her in a critical area. She is patched up enough to leave the place with the others.

What Happens to Andrew? Is He Arrested?

When it is revealed that Liam Crown is reviving Starling, it becomes clear that Crown must be stopped. However, just as with any other organization, removing one person from the board does not mean the entire structure will fall. This is why the main focus is on getting the file that Nigel had been after to begin with. When Jack starts transmitting it to Patrick, he notices that it holds information about agents all over the world. These are Starling operatives who have infiltrated government agencies and are secretly working to push Starling’s agenda. Andrew turns out to be one of them. His picture and information appear in the file, confirming what Jack and Emma had already suspected.

They first start questioning the presence of a mole when they visit Nigel’s place. Emma finds her picture with Nigel, in which she is dressed as Madonna and he is dressed as Elton John. She shows the picture to Jack, referencing Madonna. At first, Jack laughs at it, but then he remembers that earlier, during their meeting, Crown called Emma “blond ambition,” referring to her Madonna. This cannot be a coincidence, which means Crown has been at Nigel’s place. Since it was supposed to be a secret place, not enough people would know about it. One of those people is Emma, and the other is Andrew, which she confirms with a call. If there was any doubt about Andrew’s loyalty, it is proven when his picture appears in the files.

Once the files are in the CIA’s possession, thanks to Patrick downloading the whole thing, the information is shared with MI6. While Crown is dead, his agents are still around, and as long as even one of them is operating, the threat of Starling will never pass. When Emma and Jack make it out alive, it is not surprising that her first phone call would be to the MI6 chief, telling him about Andrew being a double agent for Starling. Later, we see the chief seeking out Andrew. The expression on the latter’s face suggests that he knows what’s about to happen. He knows his secret is out, and for his betrayal of the agency, he will have to pay the price. He will most likely go to prison, where his best chance is to give up more of Starling’s secrets in exchange for leniency.

Does Jack Ryan Return to the CIA? Does He Become the Deputy Director?

At the end of ‘Jack Ryan’ Season 4, the protagonist came to the conclusion that working the missions, which constantly tug at his moral fiber and make him walk the grey area between good and evil, is taking its toll on him. It is also messing up his personal life, which is basically non-existent, thanks to his all-consuming and highly demanding job. So, walking away seems like the best option. At the beginning of ‘Jack Ryan: Ghost War,’ we find him working for a firm on Wall Street, but it is clear that even this job has not given him everything he thought it would. He and Cathy ended up breaking up anyway, and Jack’s personal life is pretty much the same as it was in the CIA. Moreover, when Greer approaches him and asks for his help in a seemingly low-stakes mission, Jack decides to help him.

If he really didn’t want to get back into that world, he could have stood his ground and refused to go to the meeting. Still, he chooses to do it, especially when he knows that it’s never just a meeting. Even before Nigel is killed in front of his eyes and the whole thing turns into a fight against a highly dangerous and rogue black ops organization, Jack knows he is walking into more than a simple pick up from a man who will find him in the crowd. As things become more dangerous, he moves through everything with the ease that suggests that he never got out of touch with his time at the CIA. And while he might still be concerned about the fine line between good and bad, it will stop him from doing what is right, and more importantly, necessary.

This is why, after Elizabeth’s death, Greer becomes the Director and recommends Jack as his Deputy Director. He doesn’t do it because Jack is a great analyst or a good and reliable agent on the field. He does it because he knows that the way out of the darkness their work requires is to bring in someone who can become the beacon of light that shows everyone the right path. Elizabeth had been that person, and under her leadership, the agency had stuck to its core values. Greer knows his time at the agency will be coming to an end soon, so by making Jack the Deputy Director, he wants to ensure his successor sets a good precedent for the rest of the agency. And no one is better suited for that than Jack.

While Greer’s recommendation is one thing, Jack accepting the position is something else entirely. Had it happened before the events of the movie, Jack would likely not have returned to the agency. But somewhere along the mission, he goes back to being the person who chose to work for the CIA in the first place. It also helps him accept that walking away is not the solution to the problems with the agency and his work. Above all, he also knows that he will still come when Greer calls, so it is better to accept the job and work towards making things better, rather than lamenting about it. In the end, we see him walk into the building with Greer, which confirms that Jack Ryan is back, and he will be sticking around this time.

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