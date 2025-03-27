Jack Stuef: Where is the Fenn Treasure Finder Now?

The treasure hunt initiated by Forrest Fenn in 2010 sparked unexpected adventures for many. In 2020, it appeared to conclude when Jack Stuef was announced as the one who had finally discovered the treasure. However, rather than fading away, the end of the decade-long quest ignited intense debate. Some accused Jack of dishonesty, while others put forth theories undermining his victory. Netflix’s ‘Gold & Greed: The Hunt for Fenn’s Treasure’ presents the perspectives of those who participated in the chase, and they reflected on how they felt when it all came to a close.

Jack Stuef Had Decided to Keep His Identity Private After Finding Forrest Fenn’s Treasure

Jack Stuef, originally from Michigan, had a deep fascination with mysteries and puzzles from an early age. Growing up, he enjoyed watching the TV show ‘Push, Nevada’ and was particularly captivated by magician David Blaine’s book ‘Mysterious Stranger,’ which included its own treasure hunt. This love for solving complex challenges stayed with him into adulthood. In 2018, while working toward his post-baccalaureate degree, he stumbled upon the story of Forrest Fenn’s treasure hunt. Intrigued by the adventure it promised, Jack decided to dedicate himself wholeheartedly to the search. Despite his enthusiasm, he chose to keep his participation largely private, worrying that others might mock him if his efforts ended in failure.

Jack’s approach to the treasure hunt involved more than simply deciphering the poem — he also focused on understanding Fenn himself. To gain insight, the former carefully studied the author’s interviews and tried to interpret the poem from the perspective of a man of Fenn’s age, considering the locations he might have chosen. In 2018, Jack became convinced that he had identified the area Fenn had hinted at as his preferred resting place. He then dedicated himself to thoroughly searching that specific region. On June 6, 2020, his perseverance paid off when he discovered the chest in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming. Without wasting any time, he immediately drove to Santa Fe, New Mexico, where Fenn lived, to present the treasure to him in person.

Jack initially chose to remain anonymous after finding the treasure, fearing for his safety due to the frenzy the hunt had caused within the community. The search had led to dangerous situations, and tragically, some people even lost their lives in pursuit of the chest. However, skepticism soon arose regarding the legitimacy of Jack’s discovery. Many who had spent years searching for the treasure questioned whether Forrest Fenn had secretly disclosed the location to Jack and arranged for him to retrieve it. When Fenn passed away on September 7, 2020, Jack wrote an anonymous tribute on September 23 to honor his legacy and revealed for the first time that he was the one who had found the chest. He also shared photos of the treasure as proof, but doubts persisted. The controversy and speculation surrounding his discovery continued until December 7, 2020, when Jack decided to publicly reveal his identity.

Jack Stuef Has Chosen to Not Disclose the Exact Location of the Treasure

Jack Stuef ultimately decided to reveal his identity after being named in a lawsuit filed after Forrest Fenn announced that the treasure had been found. The suit was brought by Barbara Andersen, a real estate attorney from Chicago, who claimed that the anonymous finder had hacked into her messages and stolen her solution to the hunt. Jack firmly denied the accusations, but as the legal proceedings advanced, he realized that his name would inevitably become public. Choosing to take control of the situation, he publicly identified himself on his own terms.

After discovering the treasure, Jack said he had placed it in a secure safe in New Mexico, where he had intended to keep it until he decided on its future. However, he made it clear that he would not disclose the exact location where he found the chest. His decision was driven by both environmental and emotional reasons. He believed revealing the spot could lead to a surge of tourists, potentially harming the pristine landscape. Additionally, out of respect for Fenn’s deep admiration for the location, he chose to preserve its tranquility and significance. He came under immense flak for his choice and was on the receiving end of a lot of anger.

The same day Jack revealed his identity, Outlook magazine published a report about him. In the interview, he shared that he had been a medical student but no longer wished to become a doctor. He explained that he had discovered the treasure hunt during a period when he was losing interest in his coursework and felt uncertain about how to leave the program without facing financial instability. Finding the treasure not only brought him closure but also provided a way to pay off his student loans. Jack expressed a desire to pursue a career as an equities investor instead. Additionally, in line with Fenn’s wishes, he hoped to eventually place the treasure in a location where it could be displayed for the public to view and appreciate.

Jack Stuef Has Tried to Give Answers to the Other Treasure-Hunters

Between 2020 and 2021, Jack Stuef frequently engaged with the public through a series of articles titled ‘Jack Gets Mail.’ In these pieces, he expressed his gratitude to the treasure-hunting community and acknowledged the kind words and heartfelt congratulations he had received. He admitted that he had initially expected a wave of negativity, and he was pleasantly surprised by the support instead. Through his articles, Jack also answered numerous questions from fellow searchers, though he was always careful to craft his responses without revealing the exact location where he had found the treasure.

In November 2022, Jack announced that he had sold the chest and its contents to a private group. While he did not initially disclose the buyers’ identity, they were later revealed as Tesouro Sagrado Holdings, LLC, with Justin Posey identified as one of the members. Understanding the sentimental value of the treasure, Jack shared that many people had requested keepsakes from the chest as personal mementos. He assured them that they would have an opportunity to acquire these items when the group put them up for auction. True to his word, an online auction was held in December 2022, and it concluded successfully, giving collectors and enthusiasts a chance to own a piece of Fenn’s legendary treasure.

Jack Stuef is Deeply Passionate About Treasure-Hunting Even Today

Jack Stuef has largely maintained a low profile, which is understandable given the controversies and attention surrounding his discovery of the treasure. A graduate of Georgetown University, he served as the Editor-in-chief of the university’s satirical publication, Georgetown Heckler. After earning his degree in 2009, Jack pursued a career in writing, contributing to various publications, including The Onion. However, his career was not without controversy. During his time at Wonkette, Jack faced backlash for making an insensitive joke. Later, while freelancing for BuzzFeed, the publication had to issue an apology after he mistakenly accused a popular internet cartoonist. Following these incidents, Jack chose to step away from his writing career and enrolled in medical school. Despite his public recognition after finding the treasure, he has remained private about his professional life since then, keeping further details out of the spotlight.

In November 2024, Jack revealed that after he had found the treasure, someone had suggested buying it and using it to launch another hunt. He announced that this idea had finally come to fruition through Jon Collins-Black’s book, ‘There’s Treasure Inside,’ which offers people a fresh opportunity to get their hands on some of Forrest Fenn’s treasure. Jack shared that gold, a jarred autobiography, and the necklace of Tairona and Sinu animal fetishes had been placed in a bronze box for the new hunt. He wished participants the best of luck in their pursuit. Although Jack has remained relatively low-profile in recent years, his discovery continues to be a hot topic of discussion among treasure-hunting enthusiasts, who often reflect on his remarkable success.

Read More: Justin Posey: Where is the Treasure Hunter Now?