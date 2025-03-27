Justin Posey: Where is the Treasure Hunter Now?

Netflix’s ‘Gold & Greed: The Hunt for Fenn’s Treasure’ explores the thrilling and often perilous search for the hidden fortune of Forrest Fenn, which captivated thousands of treasure seekers. Among the many adventurers who dedicated years to the chase, Justin Posey emerged as a significant figure whose insights and experiences offered a fascinating perspective on the hunt. His story stood out as one of the most compelling, and what made his narrative even more intriguing was the major revelation he shared. He also revealed a piece of information that could potentially reignite the interest of treasure hunters in the years to come.

Justin Posey Learnt a Lot While Chasing the Forrest Fenn Treasure

Justin Posey was raised in Tucson, Arizona, and considered himself an “eccentric” child. His love for exploration had been sparked by the time he spent with his grandfather, who often took him on outdoor adventures with metal detectors in hand. These treasure-hunting excursions had quickly become Justin’s favorite pastime. One memory that stood out vividly from his childhood was his fascination with the legendary Victorio Peak treasure, which captivated his imagination when he was just 11 years old. This obsession soon extended to the world of Indiana Jones, leading him to devour adventure novels and immerse himself in tales of archaeological quests. His passion had run so deep that he often attended school dressed in khaki pants, a Stetson hat, and a leather jacket.

In 2012, Justin’s wife, Jennie, sent him an article about the Forrest Fenn treasure. He recalled how the early days of the hunt were all about venturing into the unknown and exploring the vast wilderness. What made the experience even more remarkable for him was knowing that the man who had hidden the treasure, Forrest Fenn, was still alive. Believing the chances of finding it were relatively high, Justin eagerly embarked on his quest. He carefully studied and deciphered Fenn’s poem, convinced that it held the key to the treasure’s location. Accompanied by his loyal 55-pound vizsla named Tucker, he ventured into the wild, training the dog to sniff out metals like bronze in hopes that it would give him an advantage. Justin remained optimistic and committed to the journey. Before long, his brother, Brandon Posey, also caught the treasure-hunting fever and joined him.

In January 2015, Justin’s mother called with devastating news — his brother Brandon was missing. Justin flew to Tucson, where he found Brandon’s campsite, but no sign of him. Nearby, he discovered a rock marked with “Forrest Fenn” and an X. Days later, Brandon’s body was found, and it was determined he had taken his own life. Justin carried the weight of believing he could have saved his brother. After Jack Stuef found the treasure in 2020, Justin visited the Yellowstone National Park site, feeling a sense of closure as though his brother was there with him and had completed the journey they had shared.

Justin Posey is Excited About the New Treasure Hunt That He Announced

In early 2022, Justin Posey and other members of Tesouro Sagrado Holdings LLC purchased the treasure from Jack Stuef. While many items were auctioned off, Justin kept the chest, a dragon bracelet, several coins, gold dust, and flakes. He described the acquisition as a month-long process with significant negotiation and expressed the profound meaning it held for him, especially given his personal connection to the treasure hunt. Though proud to own a piece of history, Justin viewed himself as merely a temporary “steward” of the treasure. Inspired by the spirit of adventure and his late brother’s memory, he has since launched his own treasure hunt. The newly hidden chest contains gold, precious gemstones, historical artifacts like Lydian coins from 561 BC, a large meteorite, and a Bitcoin wallet.

Justin has also crafted a poem containing clues about the treasure’s location, which he has made available for free on his website, believing that the hunt should be accessible to all. However, he noted that additional hints and insights could be found in his book, ‘Beyond the Map’s Edge,’ published on March 27, 2025. His intention is to share the excitement and spirit of adventure that comes with a treasure hunt, encouraging others to embrace the challenge. To aid the seekers further, Justin has provided a detailed map of the American West. Additionally, he announced the winner of a $100 challenge in his book in March 2025, and it has assured those interested that he is serious about the hunt. Engaging actively with the treasure-hunting community, he continues to foster interest and discussion around the ongoing quest.

Justin Posey is Working as a Highly Skilled Computer Scientist Today

Justin Posey has kept much of his professional life private, but his academic background provides some insight. After graduating from Sabino High School in Tucson, Arizona, he attended the University of Arizona, where he pursued a career in the tech industry. By 2012, he was living in Redmond, Washington, and had gained experience working for major tech companies. In 2015, he relocated to Austin, Texas, where he has reportedly been working remotely as a computer scientist. Specializing in complex software development, he has made many contributions to the field, including creating an advanced algorithm capable of scanning audio and video recordings to detect subtle changes in a person’s behavior.

Justin has described himself as a man of many interests, from collecting artifacts to experimenting with titanium anodization, and he said that he always finds ways to satisfy his curiosity. Still based in Texas, he enjoys the life he has built for himself. After work and on weekends, he often takes time to explore nature, appreciating the outdoors with a hands-on approach. As the son of two railroad engineers and the grandson of a fish and game warden, Justin values hard work and has a deep appreciation for the natural world. His upbringing instilled in him a sense of adventure and a love for experiencing things firsthand.

Justin Posey Values All That His Family Brings to His Life

Justin Posey and his wife, Jennie Posey, are content with their lives, having experienced many ups and downs together. In 2024, Justin faced the heartbreaking loss of his beloved dog, Tucker, who had been his loyal companion on numerous adventures. While Tucker is no longer with him, Justin cherishes the memories of their time together. He remains close to his family, and his newly announced treasure hunt is dedicated to four important figures in his life — his grandfather, his father, his brother, and Tucker. Actively engaging with the treasure-hunting community, he shares updates and interacts with enthusiasts through his popular platforms on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. Looking ahead, he remains excited about the opportunities that life continues to offer and is eager to explore whatever comes next.

