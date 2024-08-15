Jackpot: Is Tettas Security a Real Security Company?

Chaos reigns in Prime Video’s ‘Jackpot’ when Katie Kim discovers that she has won the California Grand Lottery worth $3.6 billion. But before she can get the money and change her life, she has to survive the entire population of Los Angeles, who are after her. Till sundown, they have the legal freedom to chase after her, kill her, and claim her lottery ticket for themselves. Noel is the only person who can help her get through the day. But fighting hordes of people throughout the day can get tiring, and the best way to escape the carnage is to find a good hiding spot. This is where Machine Gun Kelly’s panic room, created by Tettas Security, comes in. We know that panic rooms are real, but what does it say about Tettas Security? SPOILERS AHEAD

Tettas Security is a Fictional Creation for Jackpot

In ‘Jackpot,’ the mention of Tettas Security comes halfway through the film when Katie and Noel show up at Colson Baker, aka Machine Gun Kelly’s house, with the intent of using his panic room to hide. It’s quick thinking on Katie’s part because she’d heard about the panic room a day before and had even joked about why Machine Gun Kelly would require a panic room. Fortunately, the seemingly trivial piece of information comes in handy the very next day when she has to make a run for her life.

Tettas Security’s name appears on Machine Gun Kelly’s panic room, but it is not a real security company, so anyone thinking about getting their own panic room will have to look for other companies that do it in real life. Machine Gun Kelly has not talked about having a panic room in real life, and the joke plays out in reference to the movie rather than him. However, considering that a lot of rich celebrities, like Madonna, Paul McCartney, and Oprah, to name a few, have turned towards getting panic rooms installed in their homes, it wouldn’t be a surprise if MGK also has one at his home in real life.

In the movie, the panic room serves as a great hideout for Katie and Noel, who only have a few hours to get through the day, and their lives are bound to change forever. The idea of having a celebrity cameo in the movie was in the script from the beginning, but the filmmakers were not sure who would accept the role because even as a cameo, it requires a lot from the person. When MGK was approached with the role, he readily accepted it. Director Paul Feig wanted someone who would be a completely unexpected presence for the audience. So when the rapper accepted the role, Feig was ecstatic. Not only was he open to exploring more facets of his cameo in the movie, but he was also very open with improv and creating jokes that added more value to the movie. He told the filmmakers he was up for anything, and they put him through all kinds of things to make things more exciting and entertaining to the audience.

