Are Jaiden and Caleb From Love Island USA Still Together?

Peacock’s ‘Love Island USA’ has always placed the search for genuine romantic connections at the heart of the experience. While not every contestant goes on to win the title, many leave the villa satisfied simply because they have found someone they hope to build a future with beyond the show. In season 8, Jaiden Bacciocco and Caleb McDaniel crossed paths midway through the season and quickly formed a promising connection. Their relationship got off to a strong start, but things became more complicated when audience votes placed them among the least compatible couples. The result put their position in the villa at risk and threatened the future they had begun to envision together.

Jaiden and Caleb Started Facing Problems in the Main Villa

Caleb McDaniel was one of the first bombshells to enter the villa during the season. He coupled up several times with Kenzie Annis and appeared to have built a strong pair with her before she ultimately decided to pursue someone else. Caleb later entered a partnership with Sol Dean, who had arrived in the villa alongside him, but their relationship never truly clicked. Meanwhile, during Casa Amor, Jaiden Bacciocco was interested in Corbin Mims, the same Islander Kenzie had chosen over Caleb. She was disappointed when he did not fully return her feelings, and that shared experience became the basis of her first few conversations with Caleb.

As they spent more time together, the pair realized they were looking for similar things. Jaiden spoke about wanting a serious relationship, while Caleb admitted that he tended to fall hard for people and was also searching for commitment. They returned to the main villa as a couple. However, it was not long before cracks began to appear. Caleb felt that Jaiden was not as invested in the relationship as he was, while Jaiden believed he did not provide enough reassurance or encouragement. As they tried to work through these disagreements, audience voting results revealed that they had been ranked among the least compatible couples. Following a vote by their fellow Islanders, both Caleb and Jaiden were ultimately eliminated from the villa.

Jaiden and Caleb Seem to be Moving Forward in Different Directions

Jaiden Bacciocco and Caleb McDaniel were not in the strongest place in their relationship when they left the villa. Both of them had concerns about how things were progressing, and there appeared to be a noticeable mismatch in their expectations. Neither has spoken extensively about what happened after their departure, but it does not seem particularly likely that they would continue pursuing a romantic relationship. If they struggled to fully connect in the relatively controlled environment of the villa, a relationship in the real world would be even more challenging.

The two appear to have remained on good terms and move within similar social circles, but that alone does not necessarily translate into a lasting romance. Caleb also joked that there were many times he had no idea what was happening in the villa and simply chose to stay quiet, a comment that could easily reflect aspects of his connection with Jaiden as well. Ultimately, they did not have much time to strengthen the foundation of their relationship, and that may be the biggest reason why it seems unlikely that they are building something more substantial outside the show.

Jaiden is a Recent College Graduate and Caleb Likes to Model for Different Brands

While studying for a Bachelor of Business Administration at Arizona State University, Jaiden Bacciocco gained experience through roles with companies such as Wildflower Cases, Rebel Violet, Flagship Premium Food Group, and Fusion Physical Therapy & Sports Performance. Her work has included sales, customer relations, influencer outreach, business operations, and supporting physical therapy professionals in a clinical setting. She finished her course in 2026 and since appearing on reality television, she has also added to her portfolio as a content creator.

Caleb McDaniel is based in Charleston and works as an elevator mechanic while also pursuing opportunities in commercial modeling. Before entering the workforce, he played baseball at Uwharrie Charter Academy and still carries fond memories from the time. Alongside his professional commitments, Caleb is creating content centered around fitness, wellness, and everyday lifestyle interests for his social media platforms. His hands-on technical work, modeling projects, and online content creation reflect a diverse career path that continues to grow beyond his reality television appearance.

Read More: Are Parmida and Corbin From Love Island USA Still Together?