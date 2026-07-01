Are Parmida and Corbin From Love Island USA Still Together?

The arrival of bombshells in Peacock’s ‘Love Island USA’ always shakes things up in the villa. Long-standing connections are often tested as cast members begin exploring new possibilities and are drawn toward the latest arrivals. In season 8, Parmida Keshani and Corbin Mims first crossed paths during the infamous Casa Amor twist. While lingering emotions from previous relationships created an immediate obstacle, Corbin was willing to take the risk. Believing that his connection with Parmida was worth pursuing, he chose to couple up with her despite the challenges and potential fallout that came with the decision.

Parmida and Corbin Had Spoken to Each Other Before Meeting in the Villa

During the first few days of his arrival as a bombshell, Corbin Mims formed a strong connection with Kenzie Annis. They continued choosing each other during several recouplings and appeared to be building something promising until the Casa Amor bombshells arrived. Once there, Corbin found himself drawn to Parmida Keshani. The two discovered they had a lot in common, including a connection that actually predated the show. Since both had worked as personal trainers, Parmida had sent Corbin a DM long before they ever appeared on the same season.

She had wanted to connect with him professionally. The two briefly exchanged messages about work before the conversation eventually fizzled out and they lost touch. Back in the villa, they picked up where they had left off, and from that point on, their bond grew quickly. When Corbin returned to the main villa hand in hand with Parmida, Kenzie and her friends confronted him about his decision. They accused him of not considering Kenzie’s feelings, but by then she had found a new connection of her own. At the recoupling, Corbin stood by his choice and remained committed to pursuing things with Parmida.

Parmida and Corbin Are Most Likely Continuing Their Partnership

Corbin and Parmida were able to hit it off very quickly, and a lot of factors contributed to that. Both had worked in very similar fields, which gave them plenty of common ground and helped them understand the nuances of each other’s lifestyles. They also moved in similar social circles before entering the villa, which made connecting with one another feel even more natural. That familiarity carried over into the main villa as well. Corbin seemed genuinely ready to commit to this connection and had already made a decision that came with consequences he was fully aware of. They appear to have found partners they feel comfortable with, and with the finale approaching, it seems unlikely that either of them will be looking elsewhere. Corbin and Parmida’s relationship is still in its early stages, but it has a great deal of potential and could continue to grow as they move forward in the competition as a couple.

Parmida and Corbin Are Popularly Known Fitness Influencers

Parmida Keshani was born in Iran and she is a certified personal trainer and fitness influencer. She offers both one-on-one and online coaching programs to help clients achieve their wellness goals. Her growing presence on social media has allowed her to expand her reach and work with major fitness brands. Parmida is also a brand ambassador for Darc Sport and frequently shares her training routines, travel experiences, and lifestyle content with her followers. Her work has taken her to destinations such as the Dominican Republic, Mexico, and Turks and Caicos.

Corbin Mims graduated from Stetson University with a degree in marketing and has combined his business background with his entrepreneurial ambitions. He is the co-founder of Caicos Exclusive, a luxury vacation rental company that specializes in high-end properties and travel experiences. Alongside his business ventures, Corbin has also established himself as a fitness influencer. He regularly shares workout content and wellness-focused insights online. His interests have helped him build a diverse professional profile. Whether through business or social media, Corbin continues to pursue opportunities that align with his lifestyle-driven brand.

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