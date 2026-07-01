Are Jen and Gal From Love Island USA Still Together?

While the relationships formed during the Casa Amor portion of Peacock’s ‘Love Island USA’ often seem exciting, they rarely stand the test of time. Contestants with strong connections in the main villa are frequently tempted by the new arrivals, but many of these newfound romances prove to be short-lived. In season 8, Jaden “Jen” Terry and Gal Tzschneider became a couple after choosing one another at the fire pit. For a moment, it appeared to be the beginning of something promising for both of them, but what started on a hopeful note soon took a different turn and ultimately left a sour taste behind.

Jen and Gal Got Into a Fight Soon After Their Coupling

Jen Terry had entered the villa as a bombshell herself. She was initially paired with Gabriel Vasconcelos through an audience vote and later chose him during several recouplings of her own. Things appeared to be going well between them, and Jen seemed content with the connection until Gabriel was eliminated following another public vote. During the Casa Amor phase, Jen was eager to meet the new arrivals and found herself interested in both Gal Tzschneider and Ronnie Gunter. Ronnie was clearly focused on getting to know her, while Gal admitted that he wanted to keep his options open and explore other connections as well.

When the time came to recouple, Jen ultimately chose Gal, and he expressed his gratitude for her decision. However, it did not take long for cracks to appear. Shortly afterward, Gal told one of his friends that he was looking forward to getting to know Kenzie Annis better. Although Kenzie was a friend of Jen’s, she did not hesitate when Gal pulled her aside to share his interest. A few weeks after the recoupling, Jen confronted Gal and explained that he rarely complimented her. She said that it left her feeling as though he was not interested in her. They remained together and talked through the issue, but it was clear to everyone that trouble was beginning to surface.

Jen and Gal Might Not Have Lasted as a Couple

Jen and Gal shared the kind of chemistry that often develops during Casa Amor, which is fueled by excitement and the temptation of exploring new connections. Jen made her decision to couple up with Gal with a great deal of conviction, but it does not seem as though the relationship is built to go the distance. Gal’s interest in Kenzie suggests that he may simply be waiting for the right opportunity to pursue that connection in the safest and most convenient way possible. Jen has already begun to pick up on some of these signs. Those are often early indicators of deeper problems, and the outlook for the couple does not appear particularly strong. Even if they are unable to change their decision before the next recoupling, Jen and Gal seem as though they could be preparing to go their separate ways sooner rather than later.

Jen Has Worked With Several Brands as a Model and Gal is a Surfing Entrepreneur

Jen Terry has built a successful career as a model and is represented by major agencies, including Wilhelmina Models New York, Next Management Miami, and Natural Models Los Angeles. Originally from Australia, she has spent several years working in the US and establishing herself within the fashion industry. Her portfolio includes campaigns and collaborations with well-known brands such as SKIMS, Guess, Tecovas, and Spirit Halloween. Through her modeling work and growing social media presence, Jen has continued to expand her reach.

Gal Tzschneider is a surfer and entrepreneur who has turned his passion into a thriving business. In 2022, he co-founded Saba Surf, a surf-inspired lifestyle brand that began with something as simple as hand-poured surf wax sold to fellow surfers. Over time, the venture grew into a much larger operation. It has now expanded into apparel, coffee, and a physical storefront. The company holds special meaning for Gal, as it was inspired in part by his grandfather’s legacy and values. Today, he continues to pour his energy into making the brand a success.

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