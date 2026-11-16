Anne Jakrajutatip: Where is the Miss Universe Co-Owner Now?

When Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip, popularly known as Anne, stepped in as the CEO and owner of the Miss Universe Organization, it offered the participants new hope of inclusion in the pageant. However, she soon became one of the prominent figures in the turmoil surrounding its leadership. TLC’s ‘Crown of Deceit: Inside the Miss Universe Scandal’ sheds light on how her company filed for business rehabilitation and how she was subsequently joined by Raúl Rocha Cantú as the co-owner of the Miss Universe Organization. However, both co-owners soon came under the authorities’ radar after certain investigations. The docuseries also features interviews with several personalities linked to the competition.

Anne Jakrajutatip Began Her Career by Expanding Her Parents’ Business

Ashira Suthisataporn and Ampai Jakrajutatip gave birth to Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip, also known as Anne (born Andrew), on February 17, 1979. She was assigned male at birth but later shared in an interview that she had always envisioned herself as a woman. Later in her life, this led her to undergo a gender reassignment operation, as part of her transformation into a transgender woman. Anne grew up in a Thai-Chinese family in Bangkok, Thailand, alongside her two siblings, including Pimuama Angie Jakrajutatip. After completing her early education at Assumption College in Bangkok, she earned a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from Bond University in Australia.

In Australia, Anne worked at a gas station to cover her tuition fees. After returning to Thailand, she focused on running her family’s video distribution and production company. In the meantime, she earned a Real Estate Development Certificate from Chulalongkorn University before attending the Thai Institute of Directors Association to complete a Director Accreditation Program. Over time, Anne secured a significant deal with the BBC by distributing millions of copies of the documentary ‘Walking With Dinosaurs.’ By 2013, she had founded JKN Global Media, now known as JKN Global Group. Within just 5 years, Anne also founded the Life Inspired for Transsexuals (LIFT) Foundation to support transgender people.

In her personal life, Anne took a significant step forward when she used the help of surrogacy and an egg donor to welcome her son, Andrew, into the world in 2019. Just eight months later, she further welcomed her daughter, Angelica, into the world. In October 2022, Anne achieved a milestone by buying the Miss Universe Organization for approximately $20 million, making her the first woman and the first transgender woman to own it. Following that, she became the organization’s CEO. According to reports, she announced that she wanted to focus on inclusion by allowing mothers, married women, and transgender women to participate. Anne also removed the upper age limit in the contest.

An Arrest Warrant Was Issued For Anne Jakrajutatip When She Failed to Appear at a Court Hearing

Reports state that things took a turn in September 2023 when Anne’s company, JKN Global Group, failed to make a scheduled repayment on a multimillion-dollar loan. In November of that same year, the venture filed a petition for business rehabilitation with the Central Bankruptcy Court in Thailand, which was later accepted for consideration. In January 2024, it was announced that Mexican businessman Raúl Rocha Cantú had bought a 50% stake in the Miss Universe Organization. The deal made him and Anne the co-owners of the organization. According to the show, the situation deteriorated when a clip from a board meeting of the pageant surfaced.

In that clip, Anne said that they would allow everyone to participate, but they wouldn’t win. Shortly after, she released a statement, insisting that the video was maliciously taken out of context. In the meantime, Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) began investigating JKN Global Group’s financial statements. On June 5, 2025, Anne announced that she had resigned from the Board of Directors and stepped down from her executive duties. She also resigned as CEO of the Miss Universe Organization on June 20. As per the official records, it soon came to light that the SEC was investigating alleged unverified transactions and fabricated financial records related to Anne’s company.

Apart from that investigation, Anne also came under scrutiny because of another criminal fraud case. According to reports, Dr. Raweewat Maschamadol came forward reporting that she had concealed important details about her company’s financial condition. The doctor further reported that the false representation led him to invest around 30 million baht in corporate bonds issued by JKN Global Group in 2023. She had been charged with fraud and was released on bail. However, when she failed to appear for a scheduled hearing in November 2025, an arrest warrant was issued for Anne. Moreover, she was absent from the Miss Universe competition that was held in Thailand that same month.

Current Whereabouts of Anne Jakrajutatip Remain Unknown

On December 26, 2025, the Bangkok South District Court held a hearing in the corporate bonds fraud case. The prosecution presented evidence highlighting the misrepresentation of JKN Global Group’s financial condition. She was ultimately found guilty of the charge, along with another defendant. She ultimately received a 2-year prison term without suspension. The court also ordered her to pay a fine of 40,000 baht.

However, it is worth noting that Anne did not attend the verdict announcement, and the sentence was delivered in her absence. Moreover, she has never been convicted on any charge related to the SEC’s investigation. According to some reports, there are speculations that she might have traveled to Mexico. However, the information is not substantiated by sufficient evidence. As of writing, Anne’s whereabouts remain a mystery.

Read More: Raúl Rocha Cantú: Where is the Miss Universe Co-Owner Now?