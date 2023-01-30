James Alan Arthur Murder: How Did James Lindberg Die?

Residents of Bellefontaine, Ohio, witnessed a terrifying murder in October 1991 when James Arthur was found dead in his truck in front of his apartment building. James was married to former playboy model and January 1991’s playmate of the month, Stacy Arthur, and the police wondered if that happened to have anything to do with the gruesome crime. Investigation Discovery’s ‘The Playboy Murders: All That Glitters’ chronicles the heinous slaying and follows the investigation that tried its best to get to the bottom of the matter. Let’s delve into the details surrounding the incident and find out more, shall we?

How Did James Alan Arthur Die?

A respected member of his community, James Alan Arthur was well-known for being Stacy Arthur’s husband. Stacy, who was crowned Mrs. Ohio in 1990, and chosen as January 1991’s Playboy’s Playmate of the month, described her husband as a warm and loving individual who loved helping others and was always ready to make new friends. Moreover, the former model also mentioned that James was never once jealous of her job but instead supported and helped her as much as he could. Stacy even talked about her husband as the “wing underneath her wings” and was devastated at his sudden and shocking demise.

On October 29, 1991, residents at the apartment complex in Bellefontaine noticed a stranger lurking about the premises. He seemed to be in a hurry to meet James Arthur, and residents later claimed they believed the man was fighting mental health issues. Nevertheless, the day started out as usual for James, and he decided to take his vehicle out on a short drive. However, as soon as the victim got into the car and tried to leave the complex, he was ambushed by the stranger, who suddenly brandished a gun and shot James Arthur two times at point-blank.

Even while shot in his hand and face, James managed to get out of the car before running away from his attacker. However, the stranger immediately aimed and shot the victim twice more in the back, making him fall to the ground while bleeding profusely. Naturally, the gunshots alarmed the residents of the complex, and once they found James lying unresponsive on the street in a pool of his own blood, they called the police and asked for help. Unfortunately, it was too late by then as James was soon declared dead, and an autopsy determined that the four severe bullet wounds had led to his demise.

Who Killed James Alan Arthur?

Interestingly, the police received an immediate breakthrough while investigating James’ murder as two witnesses claimed they had seen the suspect escape to a nearby parking lot. The witnesses also mentioned that they heard a subsequent gunshot from the parking lot and believed someone else might have been hurt. However, when detectives went over to investigate the lead, they found a man, later identified as James Lindberg, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head.

Although Lindberg was still alive at that time, he was in no position to answer questions, and the police shifted him to a nearby hospital. While looking into him, the police learned he was a regular playboy subscriber who often used the magazine’s 900 telephone line to speak with playmates. In fact, he had used the same line to talk to Stacy previously and seemed pretty obsessed with her.

The former model mentioned that throughout their correspondence, Lindberg had been quite respectful in his behavior and even wished the best for her husband. Furthermore, Stacy also talked about how the suspect would often shower her with gifts for herself and her children. Surprisingly, law enforcement officials discovered that Lindberg had met James on the day before the murder, although he never showed any indication of taking such a drastic step.

How Did James Lindberg Die?

Immediately after shooting James Arthur in cold blood on October 29, 1991, James Lindberg fled the scene to a nearby parking lot, where he shot himself. Once the police arrived at the scene, local residents who had heard the gunshots directed them toward the parking lot, where detectives found Lindberg bleeding from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in his head. Surprisingly, he was still alive, and although authorities shifted him to a local hospital, his injuries proved too severe. Lindberg passed away on that same day, prompting the police to close the investigation.

