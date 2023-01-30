Stacy Arthur Now: Where is James Arthur’s Girlfriend Today?

When Stacy Arthur got involved with Playboy and became one of their playmates, people could talk to her on the magazine’s 900 telephone line; she had no idea of the danger she was getting into. Just a few months after being chosen as the magazine’s Playmate of the Month, Stacy witnessed her husband, James Arthur, gunned down in broad daylight by one of her fans. Investigation Discovery’s ‘The Playboy Murders: All That Glitters’ chronicles the gruesome murder and portrays how the killer, James Lindberg’ took his own life. However, if you are intrigued by the details surrounding the case and want to find out where Stacy is at present, we have you covered.

Who Is Stacy Arthur?

A native of Naperville, Illinois, Stacy Arthur grew up in a close-knit family and discovered her passion for modeling from a young age. While Stacy was determined to chase her dreams, her loved ones encouraged her to do so, and she soon started making waves in the modeling industry. After participating in a few pageants and working as a model for some time, Stacy decided to enter the Mrs. Ohio contest in 1990. She was a mother and already married to James Arthur at that time, and he appeared highly supportive of his wife’s ambition.

Eventually, Stacy’s talent helped her win the title of Mrs. Ohio in 1990, and since she was already involved with Playboy, she was chosen as the magazine’s Playmate of the month for January 1991. Following her immense success, she continued her association with Playboy and signed up as one of their playmates on their 900 telephone line, whom people could call and talk to for $3 a minute. It was through this service that Stacy initially met James Lindberg, who appeared to be quite respectable in his behavior.

Although Lindberg seemed obsessed with Stacy, she mentioned that he always honored her boundaries and wished her husband the very best. Moreover, Lindberg, who resided in California, would often mail the former playboy model gifts for herself and her children. Yet, Stacy did not think much of it as it was normal for admirers to do so. However, things suddenly turned deadly on October 29, 1991. On October 28, 1991, Stacy learned that her husband, James Alan Arthur, had met James Lindberg in their hometown of Bellefontaine, Ohio.

Lindburg, who gave James a gift for his wife, seemed pretty normal, and there was nothing to suggest anything out of the ordinary. However, the very next day, Lindburg turned up at Stacy’s apartment complex and seemed in a hurry to meet James Arthur. As soon as James stepped out of the apartment and attempted to leave the premises in his car, Lindburg ambushed him and shot him twice at close range. The attacker then shot James twice more in the back when the victim tried to run away before fleeing to a nearby parking lot.

Unfortunately, James had already passed away by the time the police arrived, while Lindberg was found in the parking lot with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the face. Reportedly, the suspect was still alive when law enforcement officers reached him but died later that night in a local hospital.

Where Is Stacy Arthur Now?

Although Stacy Arthur believed that her line of work wasn’t responsible for the tragedy, she expected Playboy to take some steps for the safety of their playmates and was disappointed when they did not do so. Furthermore, in 1992, she appeared on several TV shows where she claimed she was raped by three members of the staff while at the Playboy mansion in October 1991. All of these claims resulted in the former model filing a $70 million lawsuit against Playboy, as well as two security guards and a butler who worked at the mansion and allegedly raped Stacy.

Quite naturally, Playboy cut all tied with Stacy following the lawsuit, and although all three staff members claimed that the sex was consensual, the magazine reportedly fired them for engaging in intercourse during work hours. Since the tragedy and the lawsuit against Playboy, Stacy has embraced privacy and prefers to live under the radar. On top of it, she maintains an extremely minimal presence on social media, making her current whereabouts unclear.

