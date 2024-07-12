James Griffey: Where is the Agapé Boarding School Survivor Now?

As a documentary series delving deep into the troubled teen industry through the eyes of those to have actually experienced it, HBO Max’s ‘Teen Torture, Inc.’ breaks all bounds. That’s because it incorporates not just archival footage but also exclusive interviews to really shine a light upon this billion-dollar business and how it has utilized tough love as a treatment method despite countless cases of abuse. Amongst those to thus share his side of the story in this original is actually James “Jimmy” Griffey, who not only survived Agape Boarding School as a student but then went on to serve as a junior staff member there too.

James Griffey Didn’t Know Any Better When He Went From Student to Staff

It was reportedly back in 1998 that James was enrolled at Agape Boarding School in Missouri as a juvenile delinquent, unaware his whole world would soon turn upside down. He apparently complied with every order they put forth because he thought it’d be for the best, unaware he would soon lose his sense of self and end up evolving into a junior staff member for them. That’s when he truly realized the extent of their actions at every turn, going as far as to detail in the show that one of their methods was physical compliance through forceful restraint, which is exactly what it sounds like.

According to James’ accounts, Agape loved when someone bucked the system because that gave them a chance to throw around the kids, tie them up, and beat them until orders were complied. “You get a child to the ground,” he elucidated. “you grab a shoulder and push them, spin them around, bear-hug them, put your knee in the back of their knee, and go down to the ground. Each staff member grabs a limb, and they pick the student up and walk them out to the restraining room.” This room was worse than isolation, considering the added elements, yet James did everything that was required because he was admittedly desperate to be accepted by these father figures/leaders.

James Griffey Has Since Established a Strong Professional Career

Although James currently serves as a Salesforce Administrator at Phillips Connect, a position he landed in January 2024, he actually kickstarted his career way back in 2002 in construction. As per records, his first job was as a Warehouse Supervisor/Apprentice at AK Constructors from 2002 to 2004, following which he evolved into an NDT Inspector at Hixson Metal Finishing for a year. He then worked as a Stereo Installer plus Computer Sales Associate at Best Buy for over two years and as a Junior Estimator at Canon Coating Co. before continuing his studies with a certificate in Audio/Audio Technology from the SAE Institute Los Angeles.

James’ then really began building a name for himself, beginning as a Marketing Intern at Subset M from 2008 to 2009, a Bid Coordinator at Electrical Integration Systems from 2009 to 2010, and the Director of Expansions at World Financial Group (WFG) from 2012-2016. In the two-year gap he had, he’d begun serving as a business mentor at La Sierra High School, a volunteer title he holds to this day. He joined Lojistic as Director of Business Development in 2016, only to quickly rise up the ladder and become a Revenue Operations Specialist from 2019 to 2023.

From May 2023 until the end of the year, James served as a Salesforce Administrator at Sonendo, only to join Phillips Connect in the same position in January 2024. As if that’s not enough, he has even been serving as the owner of Griffey Audio Solutions since August 2008, and so his work as a sound professional and DJ is his priority these days. Per reports, he has already done events for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Urban Decay, Victoria’s Secret, and Buffalo Wild Wings, as well as over a hundred weddings, and now he’s focusing primarily on his entertainment career. In fact, today, James is an Arts & Entertainment professional whose profile on SoundCloud contains everything from his mashups to his originals. All the while, he’s ensuring that he establishes himself as a video creator too.

