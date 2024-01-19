James McTeigue to Direct The Midnight Pool Next

James McTeigue is set to direct ‘The Midnight Pool’ next. The feature film revolves around a disheartened investigative journalist who grapples with the weight of losing his wife to a tragic suicide cult. Overwhelmed by grief, he embarks on a perilous journey that takes an unexpected turn. The journalist infiltrates an exclusive secret society. However, as he delves deeper into the clandestine world, he discovers something far more sinister than he could have anticipated.

McTeigue is helming the project based on a screenplay by Jonathan Easley, who previously penned Orlando Bloom’s upcoming action movie ‘Red Right Hand.’ The filmmaker recently directed six episodes of Netflix’s thriller series ‘Messiah.’ The show, starring Michelle Monaghan, revolves around a CIA officer who is investigating a man and his followers who gain international attention through disruptive acts, which leads her on a global mission to determine whether he is a divine entity or a con artist.

McTeigue’s last feature is the action thriller ‘Breaking In,’ which follows a woman who fights to protect her family during a home invasion. He also helmed five episodes of Netflix’s science-fiction drama ‘Sense8.’ The show centers on a group of individuals from all across the world, who are connected mentally and forced to navigate being hunted by those perceiving them as a threat to the world’s order.

In addition, McTeigue directed two episodes of Netflix’s period drama ‘Marco Polo’ and helmed the action thriller ‘Survivor,’ starring Pierce Brosnan. His other projects include ‘Caserta Palace Dream’, ‘The Raven’, ‘Ninja Assassin’ and ‘V for Vendetta.’ The latter, which earned him fame and acclaim, was also his first feature as a director. McTeigue also co-produced Keanu Reeves-starrer ‘The Matrix Resurrections,’ the fourth installment in ‘The Matrix’ film series, and served as an executive producer of ‘Messiah.’ His involvement in ‘The Matrix’ franchise extends to ‘The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience,’ a video game he directed with Lana Wachowski.

