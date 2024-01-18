Tyler Perry to Direct Joy Ridge For Netflix

Tyler Perry is set to direct ‘Joy Ridge’ for Netflix. The filming of the project will start in Atlanta, Georgia, next month. The movie revolves around Joy, a successful fashion designer who is looking to get a proposal for Christmas. But things take a twist in the Wyoming mountains when she finds exactly who and what she really needs. When Joy learns that the man she loves considers her his best friend and introduces her to his fiancé, she takes off from his ranch amid a snowstorm and is rescued by a handsome stranger, who becomes more than a passerby for her.

Perry is directing the film based on his own screenplay. The movie is one of the handful of projects the filmmaker has conceived for Netflix as part of a multi-year deal he signed with the streaming giant. He is currently engaged in the production of ‘Joe’s College Road Trip,’ which is being filmed in Clarksdale, Mississippi; Memphis, Tennessee; and Atlanta, for Netflix. The film revolves around B.J., who learns more about the history of his ancestors from his grandfather Joe during a road trip.

Perry is also helming ‘Madea’s Destination Wedding,’ the thirteenth movie in the ‘Madea’ cinematic universe, for the streaming giant. The filmmaker moved on to these projects after completing the shoot of two more films for Netflix: Kerry Washington and Susan Sarandon-starrer World War II drama ‘Six Triple Eight’ and Kelly Rowland-starrer legal drama ‘Mea Culpa.’ The five upcoming films are an extension of the collaboration between Perry and the streaming platform, which started with the 2020 thriller ‘A Fall from Grace,’ starring Crystal Fox. The movie was followed by ‘A Madea Homecoming,’ the twelfth ‘Madea’ film, and the historical romantic drama ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ in 2022.

Perry has a four-movie deal with Amazon Studios as well. As part of this collaboration, he has been helming two films for the production company: Kat Graham-starrer ‘Black, White & Blue’ and Meagan Good-starrer ‘Divorce in The Black.’

Atlanta, the principal location of the upcoming movie, is the home of Perry’s production facility Tyler Perry Studios, where most of his projects are filmed. In addition to his BET shows, Netflix’s ‘Red Notice’ and Disney+’s ‘Hawkeye’ are some of the popular productions shot in the studio.

