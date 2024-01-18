John Cena Cast in Doug Liman’s Next Movie El Presidente

John Cena has joined the cast of Doug Liman’s buddy thriller film ‘El Presidente.’ The shooting of the project is set to start in Montevideo, Uruguay, on an undisclosed date. The movie revolves around Agent Coleman, a straight-arrow Secret Service agent who gets forced to guard Blake Fisher, America’s worst former president, an alcoholic and womanizing sleazebag who never won a presidential election but was elevated from VP when the president died.

As the narrative progresses, Coleman slacks off for the first time in his career, only for Fisher to be kidnapped by a group of men who work for the government. Coleman questions why his own government would want to harm Fisher and realizes that his life may be in danger as well. As Coleman faces the truth behind the kidnapping, he must navigate a dangerous web of conspiracy and protect himself from the very government he has served.

Cena is currently gearing up for the release of Matthew Vaughn’s action thriller ‘Argylle,’ which will come out on February 2, 2024. The actor will also be involved in the production of the second season of Max’s superhero series ‘Peacemaker,’ in which he plays a jingoistic mercenary named Christopher Smith/Peacemaker. Cena is currently filming the action comedy ‘Heads of State,’ in which he stars alongside Idris Elba and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The actor portrayed Mason Pettits in ‘Freelance,’ Ron in ‘Vacation Friends 2,’ and one of the several Kens in the global phenomenon ‘Barbie’ and lent his voice to Rocksteady in ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.’

Doug Liman is directing the movie based on a screenplay written by ‘Succession’ creator Jesse Armstrong, ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ co-creator Daniel J. Goor, and Academy Award-nominated screenwriter Paul Attanasio. The director helmed the Jake Gyllenhaal-starrer action thriller ‘Road House,’ which is scheduled to be released on Amazon Prime Video on March 21, 2024. The film revolves around an ex-UFC middleweight fighter who ends up working at a rowdy bar in the Florida Keys. His recent directorial credits include two episodes of Netflix’s action series ‘The Recruit’ and Tom Holland-starrer ‘Chaos Walking.’

‘El Presidente’ has been in development for more than a decade. At one point, Liman’s ‘American Made’ and ‘Edge of Tomorrow’ star Tom Cruise was reportedly in talks to play Coleman with the latter apparently trying to “woo” Jack Nicholson to portray the ex-president. Montevideo, the capital city of Uruguay, previously hosted the shooting of Netflix’s ‘Society of the Snow,’ Prime Video’s ‘Yosi, the Regretful Spy,’ and the crime thriller ‘Togo.’

