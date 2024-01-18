Jeff Bridges and Sam Elliott Cast in Robert D. Krzykowski’s Grendel

Jeff Bridges and Sam Elliott have joined the cast of Robert D. Krzykowski’s next feature film ‘Grendel.’ The project will begin filming in Ireland on an undisclosed date. The movie, also penned by Krzykowski, revolves around the legendary titular monster, one of the three antagonists of the epic poem ‘Beowulf,’ who “steps forth to tell his side of the story.” According to Gwyn Jones’ ‘Kings, Beasts and Heroes,’ Grendel is “a creature of darkness, exiled from happiness and accursed of God, the destroyer and devourer of our humankind.” The additional plot details are currently under wraps.

The project is Krzykowski’s second feature film after the 2018 adventure drama ‘The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot.’ The movie centers on Elliott’s Calvin Barr, a legendary war veteran who is recruited to hunt down a mythical creature. Krzykowski made his directorial debut with the short film ‘Elsie Hooper,’ starring Sean Bridgers.

Bridges is gearing up for the completion of the second season of FX’s thriller series ‘The Old Man.’ For his performance as a former CIA operative and Vietnam veteran, currently living off-the-grid, in the series, the actor earned Primetime Emmy, Golden Globe, and SAG Award nominations. He also portrayed Father Daniel Flynn/Dock O’Kelly in ‘Bad Times at the El Royale,’ Duane Steinbrink in ‘Only the Brave,’ and Champ in ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle.’ Elliott, on the other hand, played Shea Brennan in the ‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1883,’ Perry in ‘MacGruber,’ and Beau Bennett in ‘The Ranch.’

Bridges and Elliott share the screen in Joel and Ethan Coen’s cult-classic film ‘The Big Lebowski.’ While the former portrayed the titular “dude,” the latter played “The Stranger,” the narrator. They reunited once again for Rod Lurie’s political drama ‘The Contender,’ in which Bridges and Elliott played the President of the United States and White House Chief of Staff respectively.

Bridges and Elliott were seen together at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards. “I’m sitting with Jeff at the table and I haven’t seen Jeff in quite a time. I’m really happy to be with him,” Elliott told Entertainment Tonight at the time. The actor also accepted the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his performance in ‘1883.’

Ireland, the principal location of the film, previously hosted the shooting of Kevin Hart’s heist thriller movie ‘Lift,’ HBO’s drama series ‘Euphoria,’ and Martin McDonagh’s acclaimed tragicomedy ‘The Banshees of Inisherin.’

