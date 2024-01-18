Rowan Atkinson’s Johnny English 4 Confirmed; Starts Filming in the UK and Malta in June

‘Johnny English 4,’ the fourth movie in Rowan Atkinson’s spy action-comedy film series, is confirmed to be in development. The filming of the project will start in the United Kingdom and Malta in June 2024. Atkinson will reprise the titular bumbling secret agent in the movie, whose plot is currently under wraps. Since each of the previous three films revolves around a particular mission of Johnny, we can expect the fourth installment to follow the MI7 officer’s new assignment.

The rest of the cast and crew of the fourth movie are yet to be announced. We may see new faces appearing as Pegasus and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Tim Pigott-Smith, Gillian Anderson, and Adam James portrayed the former in each of the three films respectively. Kevin McNally, Stephen Campbell Moore, and Emma Thompson played the PM previously. Ben Miller played Angus Bough in the first and third films and may feature in the upcoming movie.

The ardent admirers of the film series have been expecting the fourth movie since the release of the third installment. Atkinson previously stated that the chances of it materializing are low. “I doubt it but thank you very much for implying you’d like to see another one. But at the same time… never say never ;),” the actor shared in 2018.

‘Johnny English Strikes Again,’ the last released installment in the film series, came out in 2018. Directed by David Kerr, the movie follows Johnny’s efforts to unravel the mystery behind a series of cyber attacks launched in the United Kingdom. In addition to Atkinson, the film featured Olga Kurylenko, Jake Lacy, Miller, and Thompson.

Atkinson portrayed Father Julius in Timothée Chalamet-starrer ‘Wonka’ and Trevor in Netflix’s comedy series ‘Man vs. Bee.’ He also played Georges Simenon’s iconic detective character Chief Inspector Jules Maigret in ITV’s crime drama series ‘Maigret.’ Earlier this month, Warner Bros. Discovery and ITVX ordered the fourth season of Atkinson’s ‘Mr Bean: The Animated Series.’ The actor will lend his voice to the globally renowned Mr. Bean once again and the new season is scheduled to premiere in 2025.

The United Kingdom previously hosted the production of last year’s several remarkable projects, ranging from ‘Barbie’ to ‘Poor Things.’ Malta, on the other hand, is a significant filming location of Ridley Scott’s ‘Napoleon,’ Apple TV+’s ‘Foundation,’ and Paramount+’s ‘1923.’

Read More: Elisabeth Moss’ Holdout Plot Details, Revealed