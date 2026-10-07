James Raganyi, Michael Dennis, and Nicholas James Murders: What Happened to David Maust?

When three teenagers suddenly disappeared from the small, quiet town of Hammond, Indiana, in 2003, a sense of suspicion, terror, and uncertainty fell over the entire local community. No one had any idea where James Ryan Raganyi, Michael Christopher Dennis, and Nicholas “Nick” James could be, so each passing day raised serious concerns about their safety as well as well-being. It took a while, as explored in Investigation Discovery’s ‘A Body in the Basement: Collecting Trophies,’ but authorities were ultimately able to link the missing cases and bring about some much-needed justice.

James Raganyi, Michael Dennis, and Nicholas James’ Remains Were Recovered From a Basement Months After They Went Missing

While James Raganyi was born on August 25, 1987, in Munster, Indiana, to Lynn Smith Raganyi as one of her three kids, he liked the fact that he was the only boy – he had two sisters. According to records, he was a typical teenager who enjoyed spending time with friends, and that’s precisely what he was doing alongside Michael Davis when everything turned upside down. Despite their 3-year age difference – Michael was born on March 18, 1990, in Chicago, Illinois, but was being raised in the Indiana area – the two young teenagers were close friends.

Therefore, it wasn’t strange for James and Michael to be hanging out on September 10, 2003, only for them to be last seen at a home near 4933 Ash Avenue. A friend later told detectives they had visited a local trophy shop employee in his second-floor apartment after he offered them alcohol, marijuana, and money. That same day, runaway notes were found under both their names, which drove their families to file missing persons reports because they knew it was very uncharacteristic of them to do so. Thus began an extensive search for the 16-year-old and the 13-year-old.

Nicholas James was a 19-year-old Hammond local who had also been missing since May 2003, but his case wasn’t reported until late November. Despite the fact that officials left no stone unturned, it was sadly only their remains that were found in December of that same year. After witness statements and evidence led them to a suspect, a search warrant was executed on his home, and the remains of the three teenagers were discovered encased under the concrete surface of his basement. According to their autopsy reports, while Nick died of blunt force trauma to the head, the two younger teenagers were strangled before their remains were wrapped in plastic and entombed in the basement.

James Raganyi, Michael Dennis, and Nicholas James’ Assailant Was Arrested From His Workplace in December 2003

Although investigators looked into every possible lead they received in connection with James and Michael’s disappearance, it was a statement given by a mutual friend that broke the case wide open. According to the friend, a man named David Edward Maust, who worked at a local trophy shop and seemed rather unremarkable, was possibly the last person to see them alive. That’s because, he told officials, he lived at 4933 Ash Avenue and had given the teenagers money, beer, and marijuana during the summer, luring them to their house under the pretense of either the substances or needing some help.

David was thus arrested on October 2 on the charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, with the police alleging he had given 13-year-old Michael and another 12-year-old boy substances at his home in August. However, he was released that same day on a $300 bond and later pleaded not guilty, knowing it could result in further legal proceedings and him potentially facing a trial. That’s when officials began looking deeper into him and uncovered that he was already a convicted killer and known criminal. The former army officer was not only court-martialed but also convicted of involuntary manslaughter and larceny after he killed a 13-year-old boy named James McClister while he was stationed in Germany.

David was sentenced to 4 years of prison at the Fort Leavenworth prison in Kansas, from where he was released in 1977 despite the fact that he had requested not to be paroled. Less than 2 years later, he was allegedly accused of stabbing a friend while he was sleeping in his Chicago apartment, but he was acquitted of the same. As per records, in 1981, he drowned 15-year-old Donald Jones in an Elgin quarry in Illinois and stabbed another 14-year-old boy in Texas. He was subsequently arrested, charged, tried, and convicted of murder in the Illinois case and causing bodily injury to a child in the Texas case. He was sentenced to 35 years and 5 years, respectively, but he was once again paroled despite his request not to be in 1999. Therefore, after taking all these aspects into consideration, a search warrant was executed on his home, leading to the recovery of James, Michael, and Nicholas’ remains. It was after this that he was arrested outside his workplace on December 12.

David Maust Died by Suicide At the Age of 51 in Early 2006

David was initially only charged with the murder of 16-year-old James Raganyi, especially as he confessed to the same during his early interrogations. According to his confession, he strangled the teenager with a rope while drinking with him on the evening of September 10, 2003 – the same day he was reported missing. It was later on that he was also charged with the homicides of Michael and Nicholas. However, in the end, in November 2005, he accepted plea deals for all three murders in exchange for three life terms. A month before he did so, though, he penned in his personal diary at the county jail that he always knew he shouldn’t have been let out of prison in the first place.

“When I got locked up in the Army, and then especially when I got locked up in 1981, I knew I should never be let out again,” David penned. “I [didn’t] know how to act around other people, and I was never taught how to make friends and keep them. When an inmate says he [doesn’t] want out, I hope that somebody listens.” According to records, David did not have an easy or comfortable childhood since his father walked out on the family when he was 7, and his mother also abandoned him as the years passed. However, it’s imperative to note that nothing can excuse his heinous crimes as an adult. Following the plea deals, in December 2005, David was sentenced to three life terms. A month later, on January 20, 2006, the 51-year-old was found dead in his jail cell. He died by hanging himself, and among his last actions was to write a suicide note where he confessed he had indeed killed five individuals and asked their families for forgiveness.

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