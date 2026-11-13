James Smith: Where is the Killer Now?

In NBC’s ‘Dateline: Hunted,’ the primary focus is on the horrific killing of a server and single mother of two named Laura McNaughton in Clovis, New Mexico, in late 2005 at the hands of one of her regular customers — James Franklin Smith. The Clovis dentist reportedly knew Laura as he was a regular at the restaurant where she worked. As the detectives dug deeper into the late server’s history, they were led to James, who was later apprehended and brought to justice.

James Smith Was Linked to Laura McNaughton’s Homicide Through Blood Evidence and Witness Statements

Born around 1969, James Franklin Smith was a student at the University of Oklahoma before he worked hard to become a dentist at La Casa Family Health Care Center in Clovis, New Mexico. By the time he was in his 30s, James seemed to have a picture-perfect life, with a beloved wife and three children. Despite having a family, he regularly visited the RibCrib BBQ restaurant, where he allegedly tried to approach a server named Laura McNaughton, a divorced mother of two. According to the restaurant’s employees, it is alleged that James used to give Laura large tips in hopes of getting closer to her.

As per investigative reports, she also complained about his behavior to her family and hair stylist. On December 10, 2005, the server’s remains were found in a ditch on a rural Curry County road, near Clovis, by a group of hunters. Reportedly, she had been sexually assaulted and brutally beaten before she died of strangulation. After speaking with her co-workers and family, the police connected the dots and zeroed in on James Smith, whose vehicle contained blood evidence that linked him to Laura’s homicide. Thus, on December 20, 2005, the dentist was arrested and later indicted on charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping, sexual penetration, and three counts of tampering with evidence.

James Smith Was Addressed by Laura McNaughton’s Family Members During His Sentencing

While James Smith was awaiting trial at the Curry County Detention Center, the prosecution sought the death penalty against him based on the aggravated circumstances of his crime, including sexual assault and kidnapping. Months later, on December 12, 2006, he agreed to an Alford plea to the charges against him, meaning he didn’t admit guilt but acknowledged that the evidence was sufficient for his conviction. During the sentencing hearing at the Curry County Courthouse, Laura McNaughton’s mother, Maria Beardmore, took the stand and addressed the killer.

“You took a beautiful life. I don’t know what made you commit such a violent crime — I don’t know what happened to you. When did you change — 21, 22? You don’t have the opportunity to be called a doctor anymore — you are just a killer and a rapist and a predator,” she stated. “I don’t understand you. You know, a man is supposed to be given an upper strength and the strength in his body to protect a woman. And did you protect Laura that night? You used it for your advantage. You beat her to death. A man is supposed to protect his wife. Did you protect your wife that night and your children? Look where you left your own children — where you left my grandchildren. Why don’t you step up to the plate and admit what you did?”

In addition, Laura’s father, David Beardmore, called him a “psychopath” and spoke on behalf of all her loved ones, stating, “We will never forgive you or at least I won’t. You crossed the line, and now you have to pay the price.” Ultimately, James Smith was sentenced to life in prison plus 27 years with the possibility of parole after spending 57 years behind bars. He was also ordered to pay restitution for counseling for Laura’s children.

James Smith is Serving His Sentence at a New Mexico Prison Today

In May 2007, James was considered one of the persons of interest in connection with four unsolved Oklahoma killings of sex workers — Jane Chafton, Cassandra Ramsey, Mandy Raite, and Janice Buono. The killings took place between 1999 and 2002, with the victims found near rural county roads. As it matched the way Laura was found, the authorities suspected that the former dentist could be involved. However, by September 2007, he was eliminated as the person of interest and no longer a part of the investigation. Currently, the 57-year-old killer is incarcerated at Northwest New Mexico Correctional Facility (NNMCF) in Cibola County, New Mexico.

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