Where is Laura McNaughton’s Family Now?

In December 2005, David and Maria “Lucky” Moreno Beardmore were at their home when they learned that the remains of their 30-year-old daughter, Laura Fawn McNaughton, were found in Clovis, New Mexico. As officials launched a homicide investigation, they identified a local dentist, James Smith, as the prime suspect. NBC’s ‘Dateline: Hunted’ explores the details of the case and how James entered an Alford plea to the charges of first-degree murder, attempted sexual penetration, tampering with evidence, and kidnapping. The episode also features interviews with Laura’s loved ones, discussing the impact of her death on their lives.

David Beardmore Finds Comfort in the Company of His Loved Ones

David Beardmore had always been driven by his desire to serve his country. That helped him begin a career in the US Navy, where he dedicated himself for several years before rising to the rank of Captain. In the meantime, he crossed paths with the love of his life, Maria “Lucky” Moreno. As their conversations grew deeper, their connection blossomed, leading them to tie the knot in a beautiful ceremony. Over the next few years, they welcomed their daughters, Laura Fawn McNaughton, Maria J. Beardmore, Jacqueline Medina Casillas, and Krystal Beardmore, into the world.

After serving in the US Navy for an extended period, David eventually stepped back from his career. Unfortunately, his life turned upside down when Laura was killed in Clovis, New Mexico, on December 10, 2005. When James Smith entered an Alford plea in December 2006 to first-degree murder and other offenses, David was present at the hearing. Expressing his emotions towards the killer, the father stated, “Today will be the first chapter on your way to hell.”

During the hearing, David added, “We will never forgive you, or at least I won’t. You crossed the line, and now you have to pay the price.” Based in Spring Valley, California, he now seeks solace in the presence of his beloved wife, children, and grandchildren, including Laura’s daughters, Madalin “Maddie” Dent and Kelsey McNaughton. He also loves working on small projects at home and celebrating festivals with his family. Apart from that, David appears to be maintaining a quiet life away from the limelight.

Maria Beardmore Continues to Keep Laura’s Memories Alive in Her Heart

Maria Moreno Beardmore, lovingly known as Lucky, prefers to channel her energy into areas of life that contribute to her personal growth, whether it be her education or family life. She graduated from Claremont High School, but further details about her professional life remain unclear. On August 24, 1975, Maria was overjoyed to welcome her first daughter, Laura, into her and David’s lives. Sadly, tragedy struck the family on December 10, 2005, when Laura was found dead.

During the plea hearing, Maria bravely took the stand to address the killer and said, “You took a beautiful life. I don’t know what made you commit such a violent crime — I don’t know what happened to you. When did you change — 21, 22? You don’t have the opportunity to be called a doctor anymore — you are just a killer and a rapist and a predator.” To this day, she recalls the incredible memories that she shared with her beloved daughter. During an interview, Maria recalled, “I could still remember her moving in my belly. It’s really tough to be a parent and lose your child in such an awful way.”

Today, Maria remains closely involved in the lives of her daughters, Maria J., Jacqueline, and Krystal. Additionally, she maintains a close bond with Laura’s daughters, Maddie and Kelsey. Another significant part of her life is dedicated to her soulmate, David. Together, the couple celebrated the 57th anniversary of their first meeting in November 2026. They often spend their time preparing large amounts of Christmas gifts for their family or simply going on memorable trips. In her free time, Maria loves immersing herself in the beauty of nature. Besides that, she is considerably vocal about her political views.

Madalin McNaughton is Flourishing as an Occupational Therapist

Madalin “Maddie” McNaughton, now known as Maddie Dant, was just 11 years old when her mother, Laura, passed away. Instead of letting the profound loss dictate her life, she chose to embrace it bravely. In December 2006, the authorities played a videotape of her in court in which she said that her little sister, Kelsey, would not remember their mother. Over time, Maddie completely focused on her studies. After graduating from high school, she pursued higher education and earned a degree in Psychology from Eastern New Mexico University (ENMU) in 2016.

Eventually, Maddie began her professional trajectory as an Occupational Therapist, based in New Mexico. In her personal life, she has found love in her partner, Colton Dant. After dating for a while, the couple got married in the presence of their loved ones on May 21, 2022. Their small family further grew when they gave birth to their beautiful daughter, Elora Dent. However, in January 2024, she shared that their family faced turmoil when Elora experienced concerning symptoms. While speaking on the matter, Maddie wrote, “We are choosing to remain hopeful and optimistic that these “events” (no seizure activity!) truly are benign! We know the Lord is faithful and has Elora in His hands.”

Since the update, Maddie has continued to share glimpses of her family life, although she has not publicly provided extensive details about Elora’s health. In October 2025, she and Colton took another step forward by announcing they were expecting their second child. Apart from her family, she loves spending quality time with her friends, whether it’s sharing a simple meal or watching sports together at the stadium. Furthermore, she maintains an incredible relationship with her father, Jeff McNaughton, who is also one of her biggest supporters. Yet Maddie still feels her mother’s absence at every moment of her life.

Kelsey McNaughton’s Life Centers Around Her Husband and Daughter

Kelsey McNaughton has carved out a unique path for herself through dedication and hard work. She attended Clovis High School, where she was an athlete and competed in relay races before finally graduating in 2018. She eventually started her professional journey at the preschool, Clovis Nazarene School. However, Kelsey faced a challenge in April 2020, when all schools were out of session due to COVID-19. That month, she told her friends she was looking for work as a nanny or babysitter. However, it is essential to note that Kelsey currently appears to be keeping further information about her career out of the spotlight.

On the personal front, Kelsey has found love upon meeting her soulmate. In 2024, the couple took their relationship to the next level by welcoming their adorable daughter into their lives. Whenever they have the opportunity, the pair goes on romantic dates and cherishes the mundane moments they share. They finally exchanged their vows on June 5, 2026, marking another significant milestone in their relationship. Currently residing in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Kelsey dedicates her time to caring for her family. She also maintains an unbreakable bond with her older sister, Maddie.

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