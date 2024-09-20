Jamie Pisarcik: Where is Lyle Menendez’s Ex-Girlfriend Now?

With Netflix’s ‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’ revisiting the harrowing tale of how two brothers killed their parents in 1989, a lot of old details, as well as relationships, have come under the spotlight again. Amongst them is actually the connection Jamie Lee Pisarcik and Joseph Lyle Menéndez once shared, especially since she not only was his partner when the brothers killed their parents but also testified amongst him.

Jamie Pisarcik and Lyle Menendez Were On and Off For Years

It was back in the fall of 1986 when Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania native Jamie first came across Los Angeles, California native Lyle as he began attending Princeton University in New Jersey. The truth is this Upper St. Clair High School graduate had just recently earned her Bachelor’s in Communications degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, but she didn’t let it stop her. Neither cared that she was five years older than him or that she served at a local restaurant to make ends meet while he hailed from an immensely wealthy family — they connected on their values.

Therefore, Jamie didn’t even hesitate to stick by Lyle after he was suspended from Princeton for cheating as well as plagiarism, resulting in her often visiting California to be with him. However, by the time the spring of 1989 had rolled around, time and distance had taken their toll on their relationship, and the former decided to call it quits to focus on her career as a Tennis player. Little did she know that when she messaged him to offer condolences for the murder of both his parents, José and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menéndez, mere months later, she was messaging one of their killers and opening the gates for their spark to reignite.

In other words, Jamie and Lyle got back together shortly after the August 20, 1989, double homicide, only to remain together even well after his arrest for their murder in March 1990 as she believed his innocence. As per her own testimony during the brothers’ second trial in 1995, she wanted to marry Lyle even when he was in prison, that is, until he asked her to lie under oath in December 1990. She said he had asked her to assert his father had made sexual advances toward her in exchange for “a large sum of money,” which is when she began suspecting him. So, when he confessed weeks later, not believing his accusations of having been abused by their parents, she broke up with him for good.

Jamie Pisarcik is Leading a Fulfilling Life in North Carolina Today

While the past does affect Jamie from time to time, it’s evident she has since done her best to move forward in every sense of the term. She had actually stepped back from her career as a world-ranked professional tennis player in 1989 itself, yet she never stepped away from the world of sports for good. In fact, from 1989 to 1993, she was the Director of Sales for the Tennis Specialty Group at Reebok in Irvine, California, only to then expand her wings by serving as an Athlete Manager, Director of Tennis, and Product Management Executive at K-Swiss in Northridge.

However, by the time the mid-2000s rolled around, Jamie had moved on from the professional sporting industry and was seriously dabbling in the lucrative world of real estate. From what we can tell, she even earned her broker’s license before launching her own firm, McDevitt Town and Country Properties, in Southern Pines, North Carolina, where she had settled upon getting married. Jamie Pisarcik is now Jamie McDevitt. Since then, she has actually managed to specialize in golf properties, equestrian estates, as well as family homes, which is how she has closed deals worth over 750 million throughout her career.

Jamie Pisarcik is Back in the Sporting World

Although Jamie’s marriage sadly didn’t work out, it appears as if she is currently leading a perfectly content life surrounded by her loved ones as well as her beloved animals. She’s a proud dog mom, a donkey mom, a competitive equestrian, a daily swimmer, and an avid golfer, making it clear that even if she did try to step away from sports more than two decades ago, it didn’t leave her. She’s still as competitive as ever despite being in her early 60s at the moment, which also indicates she has no plans on retiring from any of her endeavors anytime soon. She is happy to be healthy and working, and we can’t wait to see what’s in store for her next.

