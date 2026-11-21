The second season of Paramount+’s ‘MobLand’ puts the Harrigans through possibly the worst time of their lives. Yet somehow, it seems to get even worse for Harry Da Souza. The fixer has dedicated his life to pulling the Harrigans out of one mess after another. And in the process, he seems to have lost the very thing he values the most: his family. His wife and daughter become angry and estranged from him and end up on the paths that also bring them into the dark world of crime. By the end of the season, Harry manages to settle things with them. While everything might not be completely resolved, it seems that they have finally started to see eye to eye. And just when it seems things might get better, Jan is killed. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Jan Becomes the Victim of Maeve and Eddie’s Conspiracy Against Harry

While Harry had been busy cleaning and fixing things for the Harrigans, Jan had been spiraling about how he never seemed to have any time for her and their daughter, Gina. In the first season, she tries to get him to come back to their family and make them the priority over the Harrigans. When that doesn’t happen, she decides to leave Harry and move on with her life in Season 2. She might have succeeded in this quest and perhaps even found happiness elsewhere if it weren’t for Harry’s jobs. His enemies are constantly looking for vulnerabilities that they can exploit to get to him, and Jan is one of them. Donnie, posing as Jamie, seduces Jan and entangles her in a romance that she has no idea is meant to trap Harry.

Then the truth comes out, and Jan ends up killing Donnie, which throws her into another spiral. Her conscience weighs on her, and as she finally finds out what Harry does, she becomes even more concerned about herself and Gina. Still, it also becomes clear that none of this can escape this life, so they must settle down in it. When the debacle with Kat and Frankie is done, Harry decides to take a much-needed break. He plans to go away for a week with Jan and Gina. Before leaving, he visits Conrad in the Cotswolds to assure him he will be just a phone call away. With his car outside the house, Eddie jumps at the opportunity to rig it with a bomb.

At first, Jan and Gina are in it, but when Gina sees Eddie, she steps out of the car to go by the lake and get her mind off him. Gina follows her, which allows Eddie to put the bomb in the car. All he needs to do is press a button, and the vehicle will blow up. The point is to get Harry in the car, and it doesn’t matter if anyone else is with him. However, right as the Da Souzas are about to get back in the car, Eddie gets a call from Mad Dog, who threatens to kill him. This imminent arrival of a dangerous killer throws Eddie off balance. He falls,s and so does the trigger. The moment Jan steps into the car, while Harry and Gina are still a few feet away, the button is pushed when the trigger falls on the ground. The car explodes, and Jan dies.

Jan’s Death Might Finally Turn Harry Against the Harrigans

So far, Harry Da Souza has been extremely loyal to the Harrigans. For years, he has had every reason and every chance to turn on them. He has received offers that could have taken him to greater places, but he refused them all. Kat McAllister had been keen to get him on his side, but even as all the walls seemed to close in on him, he stuck by the Harrigans. In the finale, it seems for a minute that he will finally betray the Harrigans, but even then, Harry manages to turn things around. Having given everything to the family, it would make sense for them to show him the same reverence, but they do not. Maeve hates him with the fire of the thousand suns, and she pushes Eddie to kill him.

Had they attacked him, Harry wouldn’t have minded it. But he loves his family more than he loves the Harrigans, and Jan’s death is not something he will forgive so easily. Earlier in the season, he warns Maeve not to mess with Gina again. He doesn’t mince his words when he says there will be consequences should any harm befall his daughter. So, now that his wife is dead, it makes sense that Harry finally has the reason to let go of his staunch loyalty. First, of course, he will need to find the culprit. The suspicion will likely fall on Kat or other enemies that Harry and the Harrigans may have made over the years. However, Paul knows what Eddie was trying to do, and with Jan’s death, he might have to pick a side as well.

If Paul comes clean about Eddie, then Harry will want the boy’s head on the chopping block. The Harrigans, as unhinged and divided as they might be, are still family. While Kevin might side with Harry, Conrad and Bella are not going to let Eddie die so easily. Maeve will enjoy the show, as she will finally have turned everyone against Harry, which is what she wanted all along. The third season will likely take its time to bring Harry to the discovery of Eddie’s responsibility in Jan’s death. But once that happens, all bets will be off. The Harrigans will face their worst enemy in Harry. Considering how they couldn’t have made it out with him all this while, it will be interesting to see how they fare once he is the one hunting them for once.

Read More: Who is Kelly “Mad Dog” O’Connor? Who Plays Him in MobLand?