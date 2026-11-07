Who is Kelly “Mad Dog” O’Connor? Who Plays Him in MobLand?

Paramount+’s ‘MobLand’ continues to throw one challenge after another at the Harrigans. The second season focuses on the crime family fighting the might of Kat McAllister. She sends a knight into the battle in the form of Frankie Cooper, who proves to be much more dangerous than anticipated. But while Harry, Conrad, and the rest of the family are focused on the imminent threat of Kat and Frankie’s alliance, a new problem emerges in Ireland, thanks to Maeve’s machinations. In the eighth episode, Maeve and Eddie’s secret tryst paves the way for the arrival of a new mob boss who already has a huge bone to pick with them. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Kelly O’Connor is the Latest Enemy on the Block for the Harrigans

As if the Harrigans didn’t already have a lot of problems to deal with, Maeve makes everything worse by sending Eddie to Ireland. She tells him to kill a mob boss named Medusa. While Eddie spectacularly fails the job, Harry comes in just in time to save him and Gina and kill Medusa. Later, Maeve reveals that she didn’t have any particular grudge with the victim. He was the biggest fish in town, and Maeve thought getting Eddie to kill him would be a great way to test the young Harrigan’s mettle. Of course, Eddie fails at the test, but Medusa is still dead, and consequences will follow. In Episode 8, the said consequence arrives in the form of Kelly O’Connor, aka Mad Dog.

We meet Mad Dog at his father’s funeral, where he pours alcohol on the casket and promises to find the person who put a bullet in his father’s head. Since Medusa was the most powerful crime lord in the country, it makes sense that his people would want revenge. Somehow, Eddie didn’t think about it because he was too busy following Maeve’s random orders. She, on the other hand, knew exactly what she was doing. So, while Eddie is surprised to find out Medusa had a son, Maeve isn’t. She knows Mad Dog has a reputation for violence. He killed several people and served twenty years in prison. Now he’s out, and his bloodthirst has found a target.

While we are yet to know more about him, Mad Dog’s nickname is enough to tell anyone that he isn’t a particularly kind person. He seems unhinged enough, and is already on the trail of his father’s murderers. He finds a video of Gina and Eddie in the bar where his father last stopped for a drink. This means he is soon headed towards London, where he will target the Harrigans, and eventually, find himself face to face with Harry. Given how they are already in the middle of a brutal war with Frankie, the timing of Mad Dog’s arrival couldn’t have been any more unfortunate. The only thing that can make it worse is if he joins hands with Frankie and declares an all-out war on the Harrigans and Harry, who are already stretched thin.

Colin Morgan Takes Over the Intimidating Mad Dog

Colin Morgan plays the role of Kelly O’Connor, aka Mad Dog, in ‘MobLand.’ The actor is best known for playing the lead role on BBC One’s fantasy drama series, ‘Merlin.’ In a career spanning over two decades, he has taken on varied roles, ranging from Kenneth Branagh’s Academy Award-winning film ‘Belfast’ to Netflix’s historical drama series ‘The Crown.’ Morgan’s love for acting developed at an early age. Brought up in a Northern Irish household to a painter-decorator and a nurse, he started acting at the age of five when he appeared in the productions of ‘Cinderella’ and ‘Peter Pan.’ While in school, he joined a local amateur dramatic society.

When he turned sixteen, he decided to actively pursue his dream of being an actor. He enrolled in the Belfast Institute of Further Education, where he studied drama. Then, he got into the Royal Scottish Conservatoire in Glasgow. He received his first professional job in the stage adaptation of ‘Vernon God Little’ at the Young Vic Theatre while he was still studying. Soon after he graduated, he landed the lead role in ‘Merlin’ and never looked back. Since then, Morgan has explored different genres, taking on all kinds of roles that established him as a highly versatile actor. Some of his TV credits include ‘Trying,’ ‘The Sandman,’ ‘The Fall,’ ‘Humans,’ ‘The Killing Kind,’ and ‘The Boy That Never Was.’

Morgan’s film roles have been equally diverse, with projects like ‘The Testament of Youth,’ ‘Dead Shot,’ ‘The Dead Don’t Hurt,’ and ‘The Huntsman: Winter’s War,’ to name a few. He has also worked extensively in theatre, in productions such as Shakespeare’s Globe’s ‘The Tempest,’ the Royal National Theatre’s ‘Translations,’ Bridge Theatre’s ‘A Number,’ and the Royal Court Theatre’s ‘Our Private Life.’ Apart from acting, Morgan has also tapped into his storytelling talents. His coming-of-age fiction novel, ‘The Ballad of Ronan McCoy,’ was released in 2026. In the role of Mad Dog in ‘MobLand,’ the Irish actor continues to display the versatility of his craft, adding another intriguing character to his already impressive filmography.

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