MobLand: Who is Frankie? Who Plays Him?

The second season of Paramount+’s ‘MobLand’ brings back Harry Da Souza and the chaotic Harrigans. After the turbulent Season 1 finale, the family is splintered, and this civil war has turned into a huge opportunity for their enemies. Last season saw Harry turn down Kat McAllister, and now she is ready to make her move. In this fight, new pieces are added to the board, and the most interesting one of them is Frankie. From the get-go, he looks like trouble, which doesn’t spell anything good for the Harrigans and Harry. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Frankie is the New Rival and Enemy of the Harrigans

The Season 1 finale of ‘MobLand’ set the stage for the conflict between Kat McAllister and the Harrigans. However, instead of going straight to war, Kat pulls the strings from the shadows so that the Harrigans start falling off their own accord without even knowing what is happening to them. Harry, however, sees through her ploy, and so does Colin Tattersall, who makes her an interesting proposition. He knows that she wants to decimate the Harrigans and take control of the drug business in London, but she is not there to stay. She will eventually return to America, which means she must have someone do the dirty work for her, and that’s where Frankie comes in.

When Colin talks to Kat, he mentions that she needs a paladin, a knight in shining armor who will go into battle and kill anyone who gets in her way. This knight would need to be bloodthirsty and brutal, because that’s how the war with the Harrigans is going to go. Colin offers to find such a person for her who will not only eradicate the Harrigan problem but also eventually take over the London business, so that Kat can move back across the pond with her pockets full. What he doesn’t tell her is that he is already working with Frankie, who has his own plans in motion. He is just waiting for the right time to strike, and as promised, things are going to get very ugly when he finally goes all in.

Johnny Flynn Brings Flair and Danger Through Frankie

Johnny Flynn plays the role of Frankie in the second season of ‘MobLand.’ He is known for playing a wide range of characters in TV shows and movies, as well as for his illustrious career in music. On the small screen, he has played Dylan Witter in ‘Lovesick,’ young Albert Einstein in ‘Genius,’ and Dickie Greenleaf in ‘Ripley.’ In movies, he is best known for playing Mr. Knightley in ‘Emma.,’ David Bowie in ‘Stardust,’ a young Nicholas Winton in ‘One Life,’ and Connor in Kate Winslet’s directorial debut, ‘Goodbye June.’ He is also cast as Lucius Malfoy in HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ series. Outside of acting, Flynn is the lead singer and songwriter for the folk-rock band Johnny Flynn & the Sussex Wit.

Since the early 2000s, he has released six studio albums, such as ‘Lost in the Cedar Wood,’ ‘The Moon Also Rises,’ ‘Country Mile,’ and ‘Sillion.’ Additionally, he has also composed soundtracks and songs for several movies and TV projects in which he has acted. He composed the theme song for his show, ‘Detectorists,’ wrote and performed the song ‘Queen Bee’ for ‘Emma.,’ and co-created the score for Audible’s ‘The Mysterious Affair at Styles’ and ‘The ABC Murders.’ He has also taken his musical talents to the theatre, composing for shows such as Shakespeare’s Globe’s ‘As You Like It,’ the Royal Court’s ‘The Heretic,’ and the West End’s ‘True West,’ all of which he also acted in. The Olivier Award-nominated multi-hyphenate developed a love for the arts from his father, an actor who worked in the musical theatre.

His father’s struggles as an actor led him to caution his children against choosing the same career path. However, Flynn, much like his siblings, had fallen in love with acting and music. At an early age, he received musical scholarships that allowed him to study at prestigious schools such as The Pilgrims’ School and the Bedales School. By the time he was out of school, he had learned to play violin, trumpet, and guitar. He experienced the joy of acting when he played the lead role in his school’s production of Harold Pinter’s ‘The Lover.’ He knew this was what he wanted to do in life, and after graduating from school, he got into the Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art. He landed his first screen role in 2005’s ‘Murder in Suburbia,’ and hasn’t looked back since.

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