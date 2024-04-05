Netflix’s Ripley: 10 Similar Shows You Should Add to Your List

‘Ripley’ is a gripping psychological thriller series adapted from Patricia Highsmith’s renowned crime novel, ‘The Talented Mr. Ripley.’ Led by a stellar cast including Andrew Scott as Tom Ripley, Johnny Flynn as Dickie Greenleaf, and Dakota Fanning as Marge Sherwood, the limited series has been meticulously crafted by creator, writer, and director Steven Zaillian. Set in 1960s New York, it revolves around Tom Ripley’s assignment to persuade a wealthy man’s son to return home from Italy.

Yet, the titular character’s immersion into Dickie Greenleaf’s opulent lifestyle abroad ignites a treacherous journey of deception, fraud, and murder. Since its release, the Netflix show has garnered acclaim from both critics and audiences alike, with many mostly praising Andrew Scott’s spellbinding performance, solid writing and visual aesthetic. We’ve curated a list of shows like ‘Ripley’ that share the same aura of deceit, murder, conmanship, and everything in between.

10. The Catch (2016-2017)

‘The Catch’ is an engrossing crime drama series created by Jennifer Schuur, Kate Atkinson, and Helen Gregory. The plot revolves around Alice Vaughan, a private investigator who specializes in catching con artists but finds herself ensnared in a complex game of cat-and-mouse when her fiancé, who turns out to be a con artist, disappears with her life savings. Starring Mireille Enos as Alice Vaughan and Peter Krause as her elusive fiancé, the series delves into themes of deception, betrayal, and the blurred lines between right and wrong. Similar to ‘Ripley,’ ‘The Catch’ explores the intricate world of cons and the psychological dynamics between con artists and their targets.

9. Good Behavior (2016-2017)

‘Good Behavior’ is a gripping television series crafted by Chad Hodge, based on the novella series by Blake Crouch. The narrative centers on Letty Raines, a skilled con artist and thief grappling with her tumultuous past while striving for redemption. Starring Michelle Dockery as Letty, the series follows her as she navigates the murky waters of crime, love, and self-discovery. With its intricate plot twists and morally ambiguous characters, ‘Good Behavior’ echoes the themes of deception and redemption found in ‘Ripley’. Both shows delve into the complexities of human nature and the blurred lines between right and wrong in the world of crime.

8. Hustle (2004-2012)

‘Hustle’ is an enthralling television series created by Tony Jordan, which follows a group of con artists in London as they orchestrate elaborate schemes to swindle their targets. Led by veteran con artist Mickey Stone (Adrian Lester), the crew navigates the underworld of deception with style and finesse. Each episode showcases a new con, blending elements of suspense, humor, and intrigue. ‘Hustle’ captivates audiences with its clever plot twists and charismatic characters, offering a thrilling glimpse into the world of high-stakes hustling. Much like ‘Ripley’, the series explores the art of deception and the complex dynamics between con artists and their marks, making it a great watch for fans of cunning schemes and elaborate cons.

7. The Undoing (2020)

In ‘The Undoing‘, a gripping television series created by David E. Kelley, viewers are plunged into a world of privilege and deception. Starring Nicole Kidman as Grace Fraser, a successful therapist, and Hugh Grant as her charming husband Jonathan, the story unfolds when their seemingly perfect life unravels after a violent death and a series of shocking revelations. As Grace seeks to uncover the truth, she grapples with her own doubts and suspicions about her husband’s past. With its taut suspense and convoluted characters, ‘The Undoing’ delves into themes of betrayal, secrets, and the façade of perfection. Similar to ‘Ripley’, the series explores the darker side of human nature and the consequences of deceit, making it a compelling watch for fans of psychological thrillers.

6. Sneaky Pete (2015-2019)

‘Sneaky Pete’ is a captivating television series created by Bryan Cranston and David Shore, which follows a con artist named Marius Josipovic (Giovanni Ribisi), who assumes the identity of his former cellmate Pete to evade a dangerous gangster. As Marius navigates his new identity within Pete’s estranged family, he finds himself entangled in a web of lies and deceit, struggling to maintain his charade while confronting his own past. With its clever plot twists, strong characters, and tense atmosphere, ‘Sneaky Pete’ offers a thrilling exploration of the world of cons and deception, resonating with the themes of identity and redemption found in ‘Ripley’.

5. Inventing Anna (2022)

‘Inventing Anna‘ is a captivating American drama miniseries crafted by Shonda Rhimes, drawing inspiration from the intriguing tale of Anna Sorokin (Julia Garner). Adopting the alias Anna Delvey, Sorokin masterfully ingratiates herself into New York’s elite circles, posing as a wealthy German socialite with a fabricated fortune. Mirroring the deceptive allure of ‘Ripley’, the series delves into Sorokin’s elaborate schemes and manipulations as she navigates the world of high society, weaving a web of lies to maintain her façade while orchestrating elaborate cons to swindle the unsuspecting wealthy.

4. Mr. Robot (2015-2019)

‘Mr. Robot’ shares thematic parallels with ‘Ripley’ through its exploration of complex characters grappling with identity, morality, and the blurred lines between right and wrong. Created by Sam Esmail, the series follows Elliot Alderson, a brilliant but troubled hacker played by Rami Malek, who becomes embroiled in a clandestine organization’s plot to dismantle corrupt corporations. As Elliot navigates the underground world of hacking and activism, he grapples with his own fractured sense of self and moral ambiguity, mirroring the psychological depth found in ‘Ripley’. The series also features Christian Slater as the enigmatic Mr. Robot, leading a talented ensemble cast through a narrative rife with twists, intrigue, and existential quandaries.

3. Killing Eve (2018-2022)

‘Killing Eve‘ intertwines with ‘Ripley’ through its exploration of the complicated dynamics between morally ambiguous characters entangled in a dangerous game of cat and mouse. Developed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the series follows MI6 agent Eve Polastri, portrayed by Sandra Oh, and the cunning assassin Villanelle, played by Jodie Comer. As Eve becomes increasingly obsessed with capturing Villanelle, their intricate relationship blurs the lines between hunter and prey, echoing the psychological depth found in ‘Ripley’. Drawing viewers in with its mixture of dark humor, suspenseful twists, and catchy character development, ‘Killing Eve’ plunges into themes of obsession, identity, and the irresistible appeal of the forbidden.

2. Hannibal (2013-2015)

‘Hannibal‘ parallels ‘Ripley’ in its exploration of the intricate relationship between a brilliant but morally ambiguous protagonist and a charismatic yet deeply disturbed antagonist. Created by Bryan Fuller, the series follows FBI profiler Will Graham (Hugh Dancy), and the enigmatic psychiatrist Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen). As Graham dives into the minds of serial killers, he forms a complicated bond with Lecter, unaware of the sinister motives lurking beneath his charming facade. Exploring the depths of human psychology and moral ambiguity with its dark and visually stunning imagery, ‘Hannibal’ captivates viewers in a manner reminiscent of ‘Ripley’.

1. White Collar (2009-2014)

‘White Collar’ enthralls fans of ‘Ripley’ with its compelling narrative centered around sophisticated cons and morally grey characters. Created by Jeff Eastin, the series follows Neal Caffrey (Matt Bomer), a charming con artist who forms an unlikely partnership with FBI agent Peter Burke (Tim DeKay) to solve white-collar crimes. As Caffrey navigates the world of high-stakes cons and intricate schemes, viewers are drawn into a world of deception, suspense, and redemption. With its intricate plot twists and charismatic performances, ‘White Collar’ offers a thrilling and sophisticated exploration of the art of the con, making it a must-watch for fans of ‘Ripley’.

Read More: Best Heist Movies on Netflix