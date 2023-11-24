Jan Rader: Fire Chief is Director of Huntington’s Council Now

The opioid epidemic has emerged as a devastating public health crisis, leaving countless individuals grappling with addiction and its harrowing consequences. In response, the government and its infrastructure have implemented diverse programs aimed at providing support and treatment for those navigating this perilous crisis. Amidst the high-stakes scenarios, numerous frontline responders have played a commendable role in addressing the urgent needs of those affected.

The Netflix documentary ‘Heroin(e)’ sheds light on the impactful stories of three women situated at the epicenter of this epidemic, with Jan Rader being one of them. She has worked tirelessly to confront the challenges posed by addiction, offering a beacon of hope in the face of adversity and contributing significantly to the ongoing efforts to combat the opioid crisis.

Jan Rader Believes in Giving People Every Chance for Recovery

Jan Rader’s educational journey includes earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Arts from Marshall University and an Associate Degree of Science in Nursing from Ohio University. Her commitment to professional development is evident in her collection of numerous fire service certifications. Joining the Huntington, West Virginia, Fire Department in 1994, Rader found herself at the forefront of a critical battle against an escalating opioid crisis that had gripped the state, resulting in an alarming number of addicts and the highest incidence of overdoses.

In November 2014, highlighting her dedication to addressing the crisis at a systemic level, she became part of the Mayor’s Office of Drug Control Policy. Jan Rader emerged as a crucial participant in a program that sought to revolutionize the tactics and approach of first responders dealing with overdoses. This initiative, part of the Mayor’s Office of Drug Control Policy, was dedicated to fostering collaboration between various departments, aiming for a comprehensive strategy to facilitate the long-term recovery of individuals grappling with addiction.

Rader, with her empathetic and genuine dedication to serving people, became a symbol of hope for many. Her belief in offering repeated chances for recovery was evident as she emphasized that saving someone from an overdose multiple times equated to providing them with multiple opportunities to transform their lives—underlining her unwavering conviction that everyone deserves a chance to live.

In a historic milestone in 2016, Jan Rader shattered gender stereotypes by becoming the first female Fire Chief in the state. Her groundbreaking achievement not only marked a personal triumph but also paved the way for numerous young women aspiring to break into traditionally male-dominated fields. Rader remained at the forefront of the battle against the opioid crisis, exemplifying unwavering commitment and consistently delivering her best efforts every day.

Where is Jan Rader Today?

Following her appearance in the Netflix documentary, Jan Rader became an instant star as her authentic love and compassion for people radiated through the camera lens. The recognition continued to grow as she was featured in a 2017 episode of the TV mini-series ‘Louis Theroux: Dark States’. In 2018, her impactful contributions led to her inclusion in Time Magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people. Notably, Rader further shared her insights and expertise on the TED stage in a talk titled ‘In the Opioid Crisis, Here’s What It Takes to Save a Life.’

Her inspiring path and steadfast dedication have earned universal praise, transforming her into an emblem of hope and fortitude. On February 11, 2022, Jan Rader marked the end of her remarkable 27-year tenure as the Fire Chief, signaling a new chapter in her extensive service. Embracing a fresh role as the director of Huntington’s Council on Public Health and Drug Control Policy, Rader aims to leverage her expertise on a broader scale, initiating transformative change not only from the top but also at grassroots levels.

In 2023, she brought her insights to a wider audience as a political roundtable panelist on the esteemed TV series ‘Meet The Press.’ Transitioning into a pivotal advocate, Rader is dedicated to promoting sensitivity and effectiveness in handling overdose reports and is committed to effecting change in the world incrementally. Her multifaceted contributions exemplify a steadfast commitment to public health and a fervent pursuit of positive transformation in her community and beyond.

