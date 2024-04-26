Janice Hartman: Who Was She? How Did She Die?

Acquaintances last saw Janice Hartman in November 1974. She had just gone through a divorce, and her parents and family were worried about her well-being. In 1980, a dismembered body was found inside a box in Indiana. The police could not identify the body for over two decades until 2000 when it was known to be that of Janice. In NBC’s ‘Dateline’ episode ‘Chameleon,’ the investigation surrounding her murder and the efforts made to apprehend the perpetrator have been extensively explored.

Janice Hartman Disappeared A Few Days After Her Divorce

Janice Elaine Hartman, born on March 2, 1951, in Ohio, was a remarkable young woman known for her dedication to her studies and caring nature towards her family. During high school, she crossed paths with John Smith, igniting a romance that led to their elopement and marriage in Detroit. Following a brief stint in Detroit, they returned to Ohio, where they established their residence and began their life together as a young couple. Janice pursued employment as a go-go dancer and also took on a role as a police informant, providing information on drug-related offenses.

Despite appearances, their marriage harbored darker aspects. Allegations surfaced of John’s abusive behavior during their time together, culminating in their divorce in 1974. Janice eventually moved out of their shared home and returned to Ohio to finalize the divorce proceedings, which concluded on November 14. However, November 17 marked the last time anyone saw her. Concerns heightened as Janice ceased communication with her family, a departure from her usual behavior, prompting deep worry among her loved ones.

Upon inquiry from Janice’s family, John informed them that he had witnessed her carrying a red suitcase leaving their home. He said she had indicated her intention to travel to Florida, and he had not seen her since. Concerned about her sudden disappearance, her family promptly filed a report of missing persons. However, with no significant leads to pursue, the investigation into Janice’s whereabouts quickly stagnated, and the case grew cold.

Janice Hartman’s Body Was Found Inside a Box

Shortly after Janice Hartman’s disappearance, Michael Smith observed his brother, John Smith, constructing a peculiarly shaped box using plywood at their grandparents’ residence. While Michael noted the oddity, he didn’t think much of it initially. However, in 1979, when their grandfather undertook garage cleaning duties, he requested Michael to open the box. To their shock, they discovered Janice’s body crammed inside, with her legs severed below the knees to facilitate fitting her into the container. Despite this discovery, they chose not to involve law enforcement. Instead, they contacted John and urged him to remove the box from the premises.

In 1980, roadside workers stumbled upon the box abandoned in a remote corner of a cornfield in rural Indiana. Recognizing the unusual find, they promptly alerted the authorities, who recovered the body from the scene. However, due to the inability to identify the remains, they were designated as “Lady in the Box.” The authorities interred the unidentified body in a grave marked Jane Doe. Years went by, and no developments were made in the case.

In 1999, during the investigation into the disappearance of Betty Fran Gladden-Smith, John’s second wife, law enforcement authorities uncovered information about Janice, too. Michael was brought in for questioning, where he disclosed details about the box and the discovery of Janice’s remains. He further revealed that John had concocted various stories regarding her whereabouts following Janice’s disappearance.

Some were told she had traveled to Florida, while others were informed she had entered a witness protection program as a police informant involved in drug-related activities. In 2000, John was apprehended in California and subsequently convicted for the murder of Janice. He received a life sentence with the possibility of parole after 15 years. He was denied bail and is still confined within the Ohio Department of Corrections, serving his sentence.

