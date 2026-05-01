Janzen Phipps: What Happened to Paul Hicks’ Ex-Girlfriend?

Regina Hicks’ passing in 2001 was completely unexpected and horrifying. The young mother’s remains were found in a car that had been submerged, but bruises on her body suggested that she may have died before the vehicle entered the water. In the years that followed, there was a great deal of speculation, and it was only in 2025 that Paul Hicks, her estranged husband, was arrested in connection with the case. At his trial, Janzen Phipps, Paul’s former girlfriend, took the stand and revealed information that strengthened the prosecution’s case. In ABC’s ‘20/20: The Secret in the Water,’ Janzen also spoke about her relationship with him and the red flags she noticed in her partner over the years.

Janzen Phipps Met Paul Hicks the Night Regina Hicks Went Missing

Janzen Phipps and Paul Hicks began dating in the summer of 2001 while he was still married to Regina Hicks. The couple was estranged and seeing other people, and Janzen was aware of the situation. She stated that on October 17, 2001, she was supposed to meet Paul, as he told her his wife was picking up Montana Hicks, but later informed her that she had not arrived. Around midnight, Janzen went to Paul’s sister’s home, where they stayed up late talking until about 2 am. She testified that she noticed scratches on his neck and arms, and when she asked about them, he allegedly claimed they were from a tree branch.

Janzen and Paul stayed together until 2022 and even had a child together. In her testimony, she said that over the years, Paul made comments she found abnormal. She stated that he told her about his rain boots, which he said were stolen from the porch on the night Regina went missing. She also said that he would allegedly talk to her about faking lie detector tests and how someone could hold their breath to avoid detection. Janzen further testified that he allegedly told her about a plan to plant drugs in Regina’s car in order to influence the custody case.



Janzen Phipps Prefers to Stay Away From the Limelight

In February 2026, when Janzen Phipps was brought to the stand by the prosecutors, her accounts proved quite significant to the case. She became emotional during her testimony, and her account of Paul’s alleged behavior helped the jury see a clearer picture. Janzen played an instrumental role in the proceedings. She has not spoken about the case outside court and prefers to stay out of the public eye, avoiding media attention and public discussion.