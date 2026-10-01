Are Jaslynn and Ludo From Love is Blind Netherlands Still Together?

Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind: Netherlands’ promises to help contestants find a different approach to love than traditional dating apps. In a setup where they are required to follow their hearts without seeing their potential life partner, they discover new things not only about love but also about themselves. In season 1, Jaslynn Netscher and Ludo Jacobs seemed very much in sync while getting to know each other in the pods. However, they soon realized that the experiment did not end there. They also had to test the strength of their connection in the real world while adjusting to the experience of living together.

Jaslynn Netscher and Ludo Jacobs Struggled With Some Arguments During the Retreat

When Jaslynn Netscher and Ludo Jacobs first spoke to each other, they discovered that they both shared a passion for travel and adventure, which became the foundation of their connection. However, Ludo was also interested in Meinou and even admitted that Jaslynn was his second choice. When Meinou decided to pursue a different connection, he was not too disappointed and said he would focus on what he had with Jaslynn. Some of his male peers questioned whether he was only pursuing the relationship because his first choice had rejected him, but Ludo assured them that he did not see it that way and wanted to get to know his second choice better.

At their retreat in Zanzibar, the couple initially seemed completely in sync, but Jaslynn soon became worried. She did not like seeing Ludo spend time talking to his former connection and felt that he was being flirty with her. At one point, she thought Ludo had told her that Yasemin had sought him out, which did not sit well with her. She confided in the other women, and when Ludo found out, he told her that she had misunderstood the situation. This led to a major fight between them, and by the end of the retreat, the couple found themselves on the brink of an even bigger argument.

Jaslynn and Ludo May Have Decided to End Their Connection

There were already some red flags in Jaslynn and Ludo’s connection, which made one wonder how long their relationship lasted. While the time they spent together could have overcome the choices they made in the pods, it did not seem like things went completely seamlessly. They enjoyed each other’s company, teased each other and had plenty of fun, but there were also areas where they did not see eye to eye. Jaslynn wanted to have children within the next year or two, while Ludo said that, for him, it was not a sure-shot thing. Although he did not disagree with the idea, he did not seem to be on the same page as her. Their smaller disagreements eventually became bigger ones, and it seemed that they were drifting further apart rather than growing closer. They have not disclosed their relationship status, but it is possible that they ultimately decided to go their own ways.

Jaslynn is Thriving in Her Role at Adidas and Ludo is Fully Dedicated to His Own Enterprise

Jaslynn Netscher studied International Communication and Media at HU University of Applied Sciences Utrecht. She has also completed an exchange program in Marketing Communications at Universidad CEU San Pablo in Spain. She began her career in marketing communications before moving into e-commerce and buying roles. Jaslynn joined adidas in 2017 as a Specialist in Master Data eCommerce and returned to the company in 2021 as an Assistant Manager in Digital Visual Merchandising. Since May 2023, she has been working as Manager of Digital Visual Merchandising, overseeing different categories in the Amsterdam area.

Ludo Jacobs is an entrepreneur who has built businesses focused on education and supporting schools. He studied Entrepreneurship & Retail Management at HAN University of Applied Sciences. This has shaped much of his degree around his own company, Studentvoorstudent. Founded in 2018, the platform grew into a nationwide tutoring service before being sold to an international company in 2025. Since 2020, Ludo has been the co-founder and managing director of Talentvoordocent, which provides trained invigilators to schools across the Netherlands during exams, test weeks and breaks. He has previously worked as a financial adviser at ABN AMRO as well.

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