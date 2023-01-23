Jasmine Fiore Murder: Is Ryan Jenkins Dead or Alive?

In August 2009, 911 operators in Buena Park, California, received a call about a possible human body inside a suitcase, which was disposed of in a dumpster. When first responders reached the location, they found the body of Playboy hostess Jasmine Fiore and realized that her fingers and teeth were broken off to keep the police from identifying her. Investigation Discovery’s ‘The Playboy Murders’ chronicles the gruesome incident and follows the police investigation that eventually led to the perpetrator. Let’s delve into the detail surrounding the crime and find out more, shall we?

How Did Jasmine Fiore Die?

Born in California, Jasmine experienced a somewhat challenging childhood as her parents divorced when she was pretty young. However, she was brought up by her mother and was described as a tomboy who loved to hang out with friends and involve herself in outdoor activities. While Jasmine initially worked as a model, she was soon granted entry into the playboy parties, which opened up a whole new career path. With time, she became an integral part of Playboy Golf and was pretty well known as an amazing hostess. Moreover, people mentioned that Jasmine always came across as someone kind and soft-spoken, which made her murder all the more shocking.

When law enforcement officers in Buena Park, California, were informed of the suitcase on August 15, 2009, they were shocked by the brutal nature of the crime. The victim’s body was stuffed inside the suitcase mercilessly, while her teeth and fingers were broken off to deter identification. Initially registered as a Jane Doe, the police finally managed to identify the body as that of Jasmine Fiore from her breast implants’ serial number. They were also surprised to find out that Jasmine had been reported missing by her husband, Ryan Jenkins, on that very day. However, no matter what, authorities were not able to get in touch with Ryan, while an autopsy determined that Jasmine had been beaten and bludgeoned to death with a blunt object.

Who Killed Jasmine Fiore?

The initial investigation into Jasmine’s murder was challenging as the police wondered if her association with the Playboy empire got her killed. On top of it, they were curious as to why Ryan would report her missing but not pick up calls. Still, once detectives interviewed several of Jasmine’s acquaintances, they learned of her charming and lively nature and realized that she did not have any enemies who would want to target her in such a heinous manner. Hence, with no leads, witnesses, or immediate suspects, law enforcement officers soon found themselves on square one.

Eventually, a forensic examination of Jasmine’s body revealed a foreign male DNA sample, which turned out to be a match to Michael Cardosi’s. The police also learned that on the day before her murder, Jasmine had gone to meet Michael, who had just been released from prison for an unrelated charge. However, Michael denied any involvement in the Playboy Hostess’ murder, and further investigation ruled him out as a suspect. On the other hand, the police managed to locate Jasmine’s car and found her blood as well as evidence of a struggle inside. Still, it wasn’t enough to lead to a witness.

Nevertheless, the police seemingly got another lead when they interviewed reality TV star Megan Hauserman, who claimed Jasmine’s husband, Ryan, was a contestant competing for her hand on a reality show. While Megan and Ryan built up an excellent connection, she was forced to eliminate him by the producers. Yet, before she could explain her actions, Ryan claimed he had met Jasmine and married her within two days.

Detectives also learned how Jasmine and Ryan’s marriage had gotten sour and realized that she was planning to leave him. They even found a text message Jasmine sent to her ex-boyfriend, Robert Hasman, on the night of her murder. Hence, they decided to trace the couple’s last known whereabouts through CCTV footage and saw them checking into a hotel in Del Mar, San Diego, for a poker tournament. Although the two were spotted roaming around the city together for most of the day and even visited a nightclub together, Ryan returned to his room alone and checked out a few hours later.

Is Ryan Jenkins Dead or Alive?

Confident that Ryan must have something to do with her murder, the police began looking into his life, only to realize that he was on the run. Using CCTV footage and information from other police departments, detectives traced him to the US-Canada border, but it was too last as the suspect had already crossed over. Once in Canada, Ryan’s half-sister, Alena, drove him to the Thunderbird Motel in Hope, British Columbia, where they rented a room for three nights on August 20, 2009.

Although the motel manager spotted Ryan walking outside his room on August 21, he was unable to recognize him from the image shared by law enforcement agencies. However, once three days passed without any news from the pair, the manager made his way into their room to find Ryan hanging from a clothes rack with a belt around his neck. The official report soon determined that the suspect had died by suicide, while officers found a note on his computer, where he had blamed Jasmine for ruining his life.

