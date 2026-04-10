Where is Jasmine “Jazzy” Pace’s Family Now?

When Jasmine “Jazzy” Pace suddenly texted her family that she wanted some space a day after losing her beloved great-grandmother in 2022, they found it to be a little uncharacteristic of her. The fact that it was just before Thanksgiving was even stranger, as explored in NBC’s ‘Dateline: The Pin at Apartment 210,’ because she had seemed adamant about celebrating it together in their grief. Thankfully, they realized something was terribly amiss within days, leading them to report her missing and launch an investigation of their own until they finally got some much-needed answers.

Jasmine “Jazzy” Pace Hailed From a Tight-Knit Blended Family

It was sometime in the 1990s when Catrina Pace tied the knot with Travis Pace in a cozy, intimate ceremony, following which they happily settled down in Chattanooga in Hamilton County, Tennessee. That’s where they reportedly welcomed 4 children into their world: Jasmine “Jazzy” Nicole Pace (born May 29, 2000), Travis “Austin” Wayne Pace (born August 7, 2002), Gabby Pace, and Enoch Pace. However, everything changed for the couple shortly after as their relationship crumbled apart to such an extent that they ended up divorcing – they remained amicable, but it was still a family split.

As the years passed, Catrina and Travis co-parented their children to the best of their abilities, all the while also moving forward in their own lives without disrespecting each other in any capacity. Thus, when Catrina eventually found love again in Scott Bean, married him, and they welcomed a son named Aydan Bean, Travis as well as the children, were all genuinely happy for them. The blended family only grew stronger over time, especially as they faced daily challenges and an enormous loss. Unfortunately, Travis Jr. passed away on August 31, 2016, at a local hospital at the age of 14. The Red Bank Junior High School student had reportedly been ill, and the family came together to support one another through their grief.

Jasmine “Jazzy” Pace Banded Together For Their Own Investigation When She Disappeared

The Pace-Bean family endured another heartbreaking tragedy when they lost their matriarch, the children’s great-grandmother, Katie Jenkins, two days before Thanksgiving on November 22, 2023. At that point, Jasmine and a cousin held things together while also planning on how to get everyone to the same place to celebrate the upcoming holiday, because they knew “granny” would want it. Things changed less than 24 hours later, though, as Cartina got a text from the 22-year-old’s phone, stating she wanted to spend some time away and had decided to go to South Carolina with a friend. The entire situation was strange, yet the family was wrapped up in their own grief and didn’t think much of it until another 3 days later.

It was on November 26, 2023, that Jasmine’s loved ones realized something was amiss as some photos of her were shared on her social media accounts that she would never have posted herself. Therefore, when they couldn’t get in touch with her, they began their own investigation by retracing her steps, looking into her cell phone records, a nd acquiring the GPS information for her vehicle. They found her car abandoned in the parking lot of a condominium complex and learned she had last properly used her phone in the early hours of November 23, driving them to report her missing.

Jasmine’s family subsequently contacted the last person she had spoken to, her “casual” boyfriend Jason Chen, who lied to them about when their last conversation occurred. They then shared their suspicions of him with the police before learning they had missed a significant detail early on while they were mourning the loss of the family matriarch. The young missing woman had shared her location with her mother at 2:18 am on the fateful night, so Catrina and Travis went to Apartment 210 in a building on 110 Tremont Street to investigate. They broke in, found their daughter’s overnight bag, her ID, her credit cards, and much more, so they called the police again.

Jasmine “Jazzy” Pace’s Family is Moving Forward While Keeping Those They Lost Alive in Their Hearts

It was Jasmine’s family’s quest for answers that uncovered significant evidence, enabling officials to obtain a search warrant and ascertain that she indeed died inside Jason’s apartment on November 23, 2022. The blood evidence from the home, witness statements revealing a harrowing scream at 2:15 am, the recovery of her remains from the Tennessee River, and surveillance footage all incriminated Jason. He was consequently charged, tried, and convicted of one count each of premeditated first-degree murder as well as abuse of corpse before being sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Almost all of Jasmine’s loved ones were present during Jason’s court proceedings, with many of them even testifying against him or giving victim impact statements to highlight precisely who he stole from them. In the aftermath of it, Catrina filed a $17 million wrongful death lawsuit against the convict and his parents, naming the latter with the accusation that they allegedly tried to conspire to help their son avoid arrest. She sought $12 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, but it’s unclear precisely what she received as the case was privately settled in March 2025. Since then, it appears she has been focusing purely on healing through her family, her career as the Chief Executive Officer at Steel Works Construction, and keeping her lost loves alive in her heart. The travel enthusiast mother and grandmother has since also gotten a sleeping panda tattooed on her forearm as a tribute to her late daughter.

Coming to Travis, the former Air Force officer (honorably discharged from active service in 2014) has been devoting himself to his newfound career as a content creator and financial guru. He is also the CEO-Founder of Wealth Financial Investing Group, Hodges and Pace LLC, and Operation Support IDF, which he manages to operate while also embracing his passion for travel. Whether it be Florida, Georgia, Minnesota, Texas, Africa, Brazil, Canada, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Israel, Mexico, Peru, or Saint Thomas Island, he has been everywhere in the past decade. On the other hand, Gabrielle “Gabby” Pace currently seems to reside in Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia, where she is happily engaged to a man named Bobby White, a proud mother, and a dog mom. She is building a life surrounded by family and the values of kindness her sister lived by. As for Scott Bean, Enoch Pace, and Aydan Bean, they seem to prefer keeping their private lives well out of the limelight, so all we know is that they are still a tight-knit, supportive blended family.

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