Jason Cochran Murder Details and Investigation Timeline

In the episode titled ‘Where Monsters Hide’ of ABC’s ’20/20,’ the primary focus is on the disappearance and murder of Christopher Regan in Iron Lake, Michigan, in October 2014. While the authorities were in the middle of investigating the homicide, Jason Cochran was also killed in February 2016. As the detectives found connections between the two killings, they uncovered claims of a murderous wedding pact and the alleged motive behind the perpetrator’s gruesome crimes.

Jason Cochran Was Found Dead in His Hometown

Jason Thad Cochran was born on August 4, 1978, to Chester and Mary Cochran, who raised him alongside his brother, Chet, and sister, Michelle. He grew up in Merrillville, Indiana, where he attended Merrillville High School with big dreams and aspirations for his future. After graduating with flying colors, he pursued a degree in Business Management at Purdue University Calumet in Hammond, Indiana. In 2003, in his mid-20s, Jason tied the knot with Kelly Marie, who was also his next-door neighbor growing up. He was also known for being an avid fisherman. In his free time, Jason loved spending time outdoors, basking in the beauty of nature with his loved ones.

He eventually moved to Iron Lake, Michigan, where he led a seemingly content life with Kelly. Everything seemed to be going well for the Cochrans until they found themselves in the middle of a murder investigation in connection with Christopher Regan’s death. The couple soon relocated to Lake County, Indiana, where 37-year-old Jason met his sudden demise on February 20, 2016. Kelly was the one who informed the authorities and asked for an ambulance. After he was pronounced dead at the hospital, the autopsy revealed that the manner of his death was homicide, as they found a lethal dose of heroin in his system and ligature marks that indicated he had been strangled to death.



The Killer Was Already Behind Bars Before Receiving a Sentence For His Murder

When Christopher Regan went missing on October 14, 2014, the search for him led the authorities to Kelly and Jason Cochran. The detectives learned that Kelly had been having an affair with him. According to reports, Jason allegedly knew about the affair and seemed to be fine with it; he was considered a potential suspect in Regan’s disappearance. In the show, the former Iron River Police Chief stated, “Jason really had motive. He was the husband who was being cheated on.” The police searched the Cochran household and found a number of weapons, including knives, swords, daggers, and firearms, which Jason liked to collect. As they used Luminol on the ceiling, the detectives found what appeared to be blood spatter on the ceiling. They also found Jason’s journal in the basement, containing some disturbing content.

That’s when Jason and Kelly fled to Hobart, Indiana, where they stayed at Kelly’s parents’ home. As per Kelly’s accounts, on the fateful night of October 14, 2014, she lured Chris to her home in Iron River, where she claimed Jason shot him and allegedly dismembered his remains, before, according to Kelly, the two disposed of the remains in the woods. She told the detectives that they had a wedding pact to kill anyone involved in an extramarital affair with them. So, on February 20, 2016, Kelly admittedly injected Jason with a lethal dose of heroin before asphyxiating him with a pillow, claiming she did it as revenge for his alleged role in Chris’ murder.

Eventually, Kelly was arrested in Kentucky for the murder of Chris Regan. She also led the authorities to the site where Chris’ remains were disposed of. During her murder trial in connection with Chris’ homicide, she also accused Jason of being angry and jealous over her involvement with Chris. She also alleged that her husband was abusive towards her throughout their marriage. More than a year after she was found guilty of first-degree premeditated murder of Chris and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, in April 2018, Kelly also admitted to killing her husband. On May 16, 2018, she was sentenced to an additional 65 years in prison for killing Jason Cochran.