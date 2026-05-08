Jason McDermitt: Where is the Killer Now?

One morning in October 2020, Morgan Fox was found shot to death outside her home in Canton, Ohio. The police immediately ruled out a botched robbery, as most of her personal items had been left near her. As it seemed like the crime stemmed from a personal motive, they started looking at people close to her and zeroed in on Jason McDermitt. He was Morgan’s coworker, and there had been some incidents in the past that raised concerns. In NBC’s ‘Dateline: Breaking Point,’ the details of the investigation and the evidence that led to Jason’s conviction are shown in detail.

Jason McDermitt Wrote a Heartfelt Message About Morgan Fox’s Passing

Jason McDermitt was an employee at a FedEx distribution center in Canton, Ohio, working as an Operations Manager. He had been at the job for a few years, and that is where he first met Megan Fox, who was a coworker. On October 28, 2020, when Megan was shot outside her house and the police began looking into her personal life, her boyfriend, Jason Scarnecchia, told them about McDermitt as someone who had troubled her in the past. He described how she had been feeling uncomfortable at work due to an incident where a few male colleagues had taken her phone and looked through it. She had also spoken to her sister about it and had written an email to HR just a day before the incident.

The police called Jason in for an interrogation, and he came in voluntarily. In his statement, he said that some other colleagues had allegedly taken her phone and claimed that he was the one who got it back from them. He added that he happened to see an intimate picture of her and, when he told her, she became angry for obvious reasons. Jason said that on the morning of October 28, he had been home until 3 am and had then gone to work. After the first round of questioning, he even wrote a heartfelt message for Megan on his social media, lamenting her passing. The investigators felt that there was more to his story.

Jason McDermitt Had a Lot of Incriminating Evidence Against Him on His Phone

The detectives found out that months before Megan’s passing, another female employee had filed a complaint against Jason McDermitt. She said that he had allegedly become obsessed with her. The investigators checked footage from the office and found that he was the one who had taken Megan’s phone and gone through it secretly. On October 28, 2020, Jason had taken his car for washing twice, which seemed suspicious since it was already a rainy day. There had also been a lot of mud kicked up in the neighbor’s yard, which the police believed could have been from the killer getting stuck while backing out.

The police executed a search warrant on Jason’s devices and found a lot of incriminating evidence. He had been secretly recording and filming Megan. Furthermore, he had also been talking to someone via Skype about her, and the manner in which he spoke about her was quite sexual. His car was also caught on surveillance footage on the route to Megan’s house at the time of the shooting. The detectives theorized that Jason had been completely obsessed with her, and when she had ended their friendship after the incident with her phone, it turned into rage. They believed that he had lain in wait in her neighbor’s yard, shot her, and then fled the scene. They said that he later got his car washed to remove the mud.

Jason McDermitt is Serving a Life Sentence in an Ohio Prison Today

Jason McDermitt was taken into custody on November 4, 2020, and was charged with aggravated murder. He pleaded not guilty and his bail was set at $2 million. His trial started in April 2021, and the jurors found him guilty of the charges against him. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Jason is now being held at the Noble Correctional Center in Caldwell, Ohio. He will spend the rest of his life behind bars for his crime.

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