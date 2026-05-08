Jason Scarnecchia: Where is Morgan Fox’s Boyfriend Now?

In October 2020, Jason Scarnecchia called 911 and reported that his girlfriend, Morgan Fox, had been shot outside their home in Canton, Ohio. He urged them to rush to the scene, but she had already passed away. In the days that followed, Jason’s life was heavily scrutinized. He cooperated with the police and also provided information that led to the arrest of the actual killer, Jason McDermitt. In NBC’s ‘Dateline: Breaking Point,’ Jason speaks out about the case and what was going on in his mind as everything was unfolding.

Jason Scarnecchia Found Morgan Fox’s Remains Outside Their Shared House

Jason Scarnecchia had lived in Ohio for most of his life. After finishing his schooling, he joined the Army National Guard as a Combat Engineer. He showed his enterprising nature by serving as the Unit Public Affairs Representative and helping create a Yellow Ribbon project. In 2008 and 2009, he also served in Egypt in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. By 2013, he had graduated from Kent State University and, in August 2013, he joined FedEx Ground as an Operations Manager in North Canton, Ohio. In 2014, he welcomed his daughter into his life and made a well-settled life in the community. In 2019, he met Morgan Fox, who also worked at the FedEx office.

Jason and Morgan started dating in August 2019. They were both quite happy, and in June 2020, they rented a place together in Plain Township, Canton, Ohio, and moved in together. By then, Jason had left the FedEx office, but Morgan was still working there. The couple seemed happy with their life, but on October 28, 2020, everything changed for him. Later in his testimony, he recounted that on that day, he woke up around 6 am and noticed that Morgan’s car was still parked outside. He knew she would have to be at work and went out to check, and that is when he found her remains in the driveway and immediately called for help.

Jason was thoroughly investigated after the incident and he was cooperative with the police. He and Morgan had a huge fight a couple of weeks before the incident, and she had also allegedly spoken to her mother about moving out of the house. However, Jason admitted that the fight was blown out of proportion and that he and Morgan were at a good place at the time of her passing. He was the one who told the police about the phone incident involving Jason McDermitt at work, which led the officers to look at him closely and eventually arrest him. In April 2021, he also testified against McDermitt and gave a lot of information about Morgan’s state of mind regarding his former colleague.

Jason Scarnecchia is Working as a Warehouse Manager Today

Jason Scarnecchia left FedEx Ground as an Operations Manager in March 2020. He worked as a Distribution Supervisor at Performance Health from March 2020 to May 2022, where he supported operations in North Canton, Ohio, helping the company’s mission of improving people’s well-being and performance. In May 2022, he joined KONG Company as a Warehouse Manager, a role he continues in today, where he directs daily warehouse and distribution operations, ensuring efficient order fulfillment, shipping accuracy, and on-time delivery at the Ohio facility.

Jason is also as a proud veteran, having served in the Army National Guard earlier in his life. Alongside his career, he has been a dedicated father, raising his daughter and providing her with stability. In recent years, he has kept his personal life largely private and has not shared much publicly about his relationships or day-to-day life. He is still based out of North Canton, Ohio, where he continues to work and live a low-profile life centered on his family and professional responsibilities.

Read More: Chris Melton: What Happened to Tara Baker’s Boyfriend?